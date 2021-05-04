Your site will load in 16 seconds
Dua Lipa wins big at Global Awards 2021

May 4th 2021 at 4:48PM
Dua Lipa has picked up three trophies at the Global Awards 2021.

Following the success of her second album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa triumphed by winning Best Female, Best British Artist and Most Played Song (Don’t Start Now) across Global’s radio stations in 2020. 

Dua Lipa said: “I want to say thank you so much to my fans, I want to say thank you to my team, I want to say thank you to Ashley [Tabor-King] and everyone at Global. This is so exciting. Obviously I would have loved to have come and party with you guys, but we’ll have to do that again next year. Thank you, thank you so much! Now to jazz up my living room with these!”  

Little Mix were honoured with the Best Group Prize, which they previously won at the inaugural Global Awards in 2018 and again in 2019. Their win sees them join Dua Lipa as the most recognised artists in Global Awards history – Little Mix and Dua Lipa have both won six trophies over four years.

Harry Styles was named Best Male, while Nothing But Thieves claimed Best Indie Act and Joel Corry won the Rising Star award.

The eclectic awards also cover classical and hip-hop. The Kanneh-Masons won Best Classical Artist, while Cardi B won Best Hip-Hop/R&B. 

The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations – Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold – to honour the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment. With the awards ceremony unable to take place this year, Global revealed the 2021 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans. 

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2021 WINNERS  

BEST FEMALE   
Dua Lipa   

BEST MALE 
Harry Styles 

BEST GROUP 
Little Mix  

BEST BRITISH ACT 
Dua Lipa 

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST  
The Kanneh-Masons  

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B  
Cardi B  

BEST INDIE ACT  
Nothing But Thieves 

RISING STAR 
Joel Corry  

BEST PODCAST  
Hunting Ghislaine 

MOST PLAYED SONG - recognising the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2020
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

 

