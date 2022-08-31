Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware & Max Cyrus to perform at Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust fundraising event

The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust has announced details of its inaugural fundraising event, with Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware and Max Cyrus all set to perform.

Due to take place on Tuesday September 20, the gala will be hosted at Here at Outernet and will see Edwards’ network of music and industry figures join together.

An official press release stated that attendees will be “treated to a champagne reception, a three course meal with drinks, an evening of entertainment and entry to the after party with a DJ set by Roman Kemp.”

A star-studded auction will include a host of money-can’t-buy experiences including a meal for two with Idris Elba; an exclusive and private Abbey Road Studios tour, as well as press pass access to London Fashion Week 2023.

I'm really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about Tracey Parry-Knight



All funds raised will be going to support the causes that mattered most to Edwards. The main focus will be to give young people the opportunity to thrive in the media industry.

An official press release stated: “Carrying on the work that Jamal started, and in partnership with Centrepoint, the leading youth homelessness charity in the UK, The Trust is developing a scholarship programme and back-to-work scheme for young people at risk of homelessness. It will develop careers and opportunities in the media and secure accommodation to help young people move away from homelessness for good.”

Tracey Parry-Knight, CEO of The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust added: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through. To help people through life, to love and to laugh. I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about. This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”

