Electronic music platform Resident Advisor appoints new editor and deputy alongside key promotions

Electronic music publication Resident Advisor has made key editorial appointments.

Gabriel Szatan has been named editor; Rachel Grace Almeida has been appointed deputy editor.

RA has simultaneously made internal promotions. Carlos Hawthorn in London has moved up to managing editor after a decade's service. Nyshka Chandran in New York becomes the company's first Futures Editor, following her spearheading of the RA Pro newsletter.

Gabriel Szatan has over a decade's experience as a prominent electronic music specialist and advocate. Formerly senior curator, editor and host at Boiler Room, Szatan has been a regular contributor on club and pop culture for outlets such as Pitchfork, the Guardian, RBMA, Apple Music, Billboard and DJ Mag, as well as individually authored projects.

He has lived and worked in NYC since 2022 as streaming service Tidal's head of dance & electronic. Szatan returned to RA's London HQ after a prior run on staff as a contributing writer, for which his reporting was co-recipient of Complex's Music Journalism of the Year in 2020.

Venezuelan writer and curator Rachel Grace Almeida has joined Resident Advisor from music and culture publication Crack Magazine. Almeida is Crack's outgoing editor, having also served as deputy editor across a six-year period working from the independent publication's Berlin office.

She has written for outlets such as i-D, Dazed, Bandcamp, Time Out and Business of Fashion, with special areas of interest in music, politics, art and Latin diaspora issues. Almeida also holds a long-running monthly residency on the tastemaking London station NTS Radio, where she explores the “expansive sounds of Latin America”.

Gabriel Szatan said: “It’s great to be back. Each editor in the 15 years I've been reading RA has had their own approach of how to make incisive cultural coverage cut through in an ever-evolving digital landscape, and how to build enduring relationships with the artists, fans and club communities co-existing in our corner of music. The opportunity to draw from what I've learned across the industry and shape where we go next gives me no shortage of buzz. We're in an undoubtedly fortunate position to be expanding when so much music journalism is in flux – with this quality team in place, and RA's door wide open to the most passionate and perceptive voices in the field, we’re going to make the best of it.”

Rachel Grace Almeida said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at RA – a major platform which has been so influential in guiding my own relationship to dance music and club culture. Alongside an exceptional team, I look forward to expanding RA’s ambitious vision further, with a focus on new perspectives and global communities.”

Kazim Rashid, chief creative & brand officer, added: “I’m extremely excited to welcome both Gabriel and Rachel to the RA team. I’ve been a fan of both of their work for some years now and had both of them on my mental shortlist back when this process was in its inception. It’s great to see it come full circle. They both excelled throughout an intense recruitment phase – we received over 300 applicants for what is one of the most important jobs in electronic music and the competition was very strong. Meanwhile, Nyshka and Carlos have excelled internally and are being promoted to new roles, which will complete a leadership team that will allow us to execute the creative vision of RA in a refreshed way. It’s an exciting time for us and I’m looking forward to this next phase of RA’s story with a powerhouse team across the globe all contributing at a crucial moment for the scene at large.”