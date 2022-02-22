Ellara Wakely appointed commissioning executive of BBC Radio 3, leading on diversity and inclusion

Ellara Wakely has been appointed as a BBC Radio 3 commissioning executive, to lead on BBC Radio 3's diversity and inclusion strategies.

She will also be involved in developing the station’s commissioning strategy, working across Radio 3 programmes of classical music, jazz and ambient classical music genres, and nurturing relationships with independent suppliers.

Music education specialist Wakely comes from the BBC Proms and the Orchestras and Choirs teams where she co-leads the learning programme for the BBC Proms, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Concert Orchestra and Singers. She also runs the BBC Ten Pieces programme.

She said of her appointment: “In my work at the Proms, Orchestras and Choirs, I have dedicated myself to creating inclusive opportunities for the broadest audiences for classical music, and am passionate to continue this work in my new role. I am really looking forward to working with the team at Radio 3, and am excited to bring my experience of working within music education across the UK to the network.”

Alan Davey, controller of BBC Radio 3, said: “At BBC Radio 3 we are committed to continually broadening the diversity of our output and the music and artists we share with our audiences. Only through having greater diversity in the whole classical music sector will we encourage the best ideas that will reflect all audiences. Ellara’s fresh ideas, passion and experience in diversity and inclusion make her the ideal candidate for the role. We are delighted that she will be actively contributing to the future direction of Radio 3."

Miranda Wayland, head of creative and workforce diversity and inclusion, added: “I think this appointment is so integral to underpinning the amazing work already established in BBC Radio 3. Ellara’s wealth of experience and knowledge will further enhance and drive the agenda forward with great success.”