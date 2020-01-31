Ellie Goulding and Tones And I confirmed for Global Awards 2020 live performances

Tones and I and Ellie Goulding have been confirmed as the final two acts set to perform at The Global Awards.

The event takes place at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on March 5, 2020. Tickets are now on sale.

The two acts join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Stereophonics, Aitch, plus both Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

The public can vote for nominees now at vote.global.com or by downloading the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.

The category longlists are below:

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic At The Disco

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Catfish & The Bottlemen

The Script

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

Young T & Bugsey

Dan & Shay

Bastille

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Meduza

Blossoms

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Dave

AJ Tracey

Sam Fender

Post Malone

Khalid

Tom Walker

Calvin Harris

Jax Jones

Aitch

Harry Styles

Kygo

BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Halsey

Mabel

Ava Max

Rita Ora

Pink

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Lizzo

Camila Cabello

BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu

Today In Focus

Dear Joan & Jericha

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Love Island Podcast

David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast

Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon

YouTuber News

Doing It with Hannah Witton

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

From The Heart with Floella Benjamin

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

The Adam Buxton Podcast

BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Jax Jones

Mabel

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Tom Walker

Anne-Marie

Sam Fender

Stormzy

Stereophonics

Dua Lipa

AJ Tracey

Aitch

Dave

Young T & Bugsey

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Isata Kanneh-Mason

Nicola Benedetti

Vikingur Olafsson

Lise Davidsen

Sir Karl Jenkins

Ludovico Einaudi

Milos

Anne-Sophie Mutter

Alison Balsom

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Aled Jones

Russell Watson

Hildur Guonadottir

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)

AJ Tracey

Dave

Stormzy

J Hus

Headie One

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Young T & Bugsey

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

Jorja Smith

NSG

Krept & Konan

D Block Europe

BEST INDIE ACT (judged by public vote)

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Blossoms

Gerry Cinammon

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Foals

The Courteeners

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

Vampire Weekend

Jade Bird

Two Door Cinema Club

BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Anne-Marie

Liam Payne

Harry Styles

Mabel

Jax Jones

Billie Eilish

Tones & I

Jonas Brothers

Meduza

Rita Ora

Ariana Grande

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Pink

Tom Walker

Katy Perry

Jess Glynne

Lewis Capaldi

Freya Ridings

The Script

Kygo & Whitney Houston

Taylor Swift

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Sam Smith

Ellie Goulding

Bruno Mars

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO (category judged by public vote)

Pink - Walk Me Home

Halsey - Without Me

Tom Walker - Just You & I

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Tiesto & Mabel - God Is A Dancer

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Post Malone - Sunflower

Ed Sheeran & Khalid - Beautiful People

Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper - Cross Me

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Khalid – Talk

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Isata Kanneh-Mason

Young T & Bugsey

Blackbear

Lauv

Dominic Fike

Regard

Tones & I

Arizona Zervas

Aitch

Lizzo

MOST PLAYED SONG

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12, 2018 to December 11, 2019.