Elspeth Merry rejoins Inside/Out from Island Records

Inside/Out has appointed Elspeth Merry as its first head of publicity.

Arriving from a four-year stint at Island Records, Merry returns to Inside/Out, where she first began her career in music PR.

At Island, Merry ran campaigns for Sigrid, Sports Team, Post Malone and Ariana Grande. The campaign for former Music Week cover star Sigrid was nominated for the Music Week Awards in 2018.

Merry brings Sports Team and Sigrid to Inside/Out and will work closely with founders and directors Chloe Melick and Adrian Read to manage the company’s growing team. Merry is also a co-founder of women’s career platform Her Hustle.

Merry’s arrival follows those of senior publicist and recent Music Week Rising Star Isis O’Regan and publicists Rachael Chinery and Thomas Sloman.

Elspeth Merry said: “I started my career in music PR at Inside/Out, so it felt natural to come back to where it all began, but this time as ‘head', not intern. You could say I have come full circle; only slightly older, maybe wiser, an amazing major label experience behind me and the privilege to work with artists whose music and vision I truly believe in. Inside/Out is constantly innovating while adapting with the changing press landscape, and growing an incredible team I now have the joy of working with.

“Chloe and Adrian are the best in the business at what they do, so when they asked me to join the team in the newly-created position, I had to say yes. In a time when the value of words and in-depth storytelling is sometimes undermined, it is our job to show that truly brilliant PR can change public perception and inform an artist's narrative throughout their career.”

Adrian Read said: “Chloe and I knew from the day we first met Elspeth that she was destined to become one of the leading lights in the industry. In the years since she left us for Island Records she has gone on to deliver on that promise and more, not only through her publicity campaigns but also through her work with Her Hustle. We are beyond thrilled to be bringing her back home to Inside/Out as the agency’s first head of publicity.

“It has been a tough six months for the industry, but the whole Inside/Out team have adapted brilliantly to the challenges of working during a pandemic and we’re proud to say that we’ve continued to deliver industry-leading campaigns and grow the business further. Now, with a visionary and inspiring new head of publicity on board, we’re ready to continue that upwards trajectory and be ready to adapt to the challenges and opportunities that the coming months and years will bring.”

Inside/Out’s recent campaigns include Lady Gaga, Music Week's 2018 Artist Of The Year George Ezra, Wolf Alice, Lily Allen, Beabadoobee, Christine And The Queens, Anna Meredith, Robyn and more. The agency has also worked on projects for Fender, Playstation, Green Man Festival, the NME Awards, Latitude Festival, the AIM Awards and Somerset House.

