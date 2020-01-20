Emily Eavis and The 1975 for NME Awards 2020

Emily Eavis is to receive the Godlike Genius trophy at the NME Awards next month.

After a year off in 2019, the ceremony returns to O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.

Nominations for the 27 categories have been announced today, with Slowthai, The 1975, Yungblud, Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey, FKA Twigs, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Stormzy and Lana Del Rey among the acts in the running.

The 1975 will play a five-song set to close the show, marking their first return to Brixton since a 2016 residency at the O2 Academy. Yungblud and Beabadoobee will also take to the stage.

As Godlike Genius, Eavis follows in the footsteps of Blondie, U2, Colplay and more. She is the first non-performer to win in almost 20 years, Michael Eavis won the award in 1996. Eavis won the Outstanding Contribution award at the Music Week Women In Music Awards last year.

Emily Eavis said: “This festival has had so many incredible moments over its 50 years, ones that will stay with us forever. Part of the beauty of the event is that it’s brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds and it’s such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve. I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius. It’s a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later. Thank you NME.”

Two new categories for 2020, Album Of The Decade and Songwriter Of The Decade, will be announced in the coming weeks, in addition to the Icon and NME Radar awards.

NME is opening the voting to readers for Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year, Music Moment Of The Year today.

The winners for six new Australia-exclusive categories at this year’s event have also been announced, with Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat among them. The Australia-exclusive categories coincide with the December launch of NME Australia.

Team NME said: “After our year off in 2019, we couldn't be more excited about the return of the mighty NME Awards – and we know that our audience, our favourite artists and their associated hangers-on are just as hyped up as we are. Back at O2 Academy Brixton, this year’s event is a special one for many reasons, marking the end of a brilliant decade for music and the start of a new one that's bursting with possibilities. Since the last time we handed out our infamous, finger-flickin' trophies, we've seen superstars born and legends cemented. Our nominations show that the music scene is not only in the rudest possible health, it's also packed with young personalities who are reshaping the music industry in their image. We're especially humbled to be able to honour Glastonbury Festival's Emily Eavis with our Godlike Genius Award. She is, after all, the only person in Britain who throws a better party than we do.”

Nordoff Robbins is the awards’ official charity partner.

The full list of nominations for the NME Awards 2020 is as follows:

GODLIKE GENIUS

Emily Eavis

BEST BRITISH ALBUM

FKA Twigs – 'Magdalene'

Foals – 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1'

Little Simz – 'GREY Area'

Michael Kiwanuka – 'Kiwanuka'

Slowthai – 'Nothing Great About Britain'

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Billie Eilish – 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

FKA Twigs – 'Magdalene'

Foals – 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1'

Lana Del Rey – 'Norman Fucking Rockwell'

Little Simz – 'GREY Area'

Michael Kiwanuka – 'Kiwanuka'

Slipknot – 'We Are Not Your Kind'

Slowthai – 'Nothing Great About Britain'

Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’

Tyler, The Creator – 'IGOR'

BEST BRITISH SONG

AJ Tracey – 'Ladbroke Grove'

Dua Lipa – 'Don't Start Now'

Georgia – 'About Work The Dancefloor'

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – 'Deal Wiv It'

The 1975 – 'People'

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey – 'Ladbroke Grove'

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

Clairo – 'Bags'

Dua Lipa – 'Don't Start Now'

Georgia – 'About Work The Dancefloor'

Lil Nas X – 'Old Town Road (remix)'

Lizzo – 'Juice'

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – 'Deal Wiv It'

Post Malone – 'Circles'

The 1975 – 'People'

BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT

AJ Tracey

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Slowthai

Yungblud

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey

Beck

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

BEST BRITISH BAND: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

Idles

Krept & Konan

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Bring Me The Horizon

Brockhampton

BTS

Haim

IDLES

Krept & Konan

Slipknot

Tame Impala

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST NEW BRITISH ACT: SUPPORTED BY NORDOFF ROBBINS

Celeste

D-Block Europe

Easy Life

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD

Celeste

Clairo

D-Block Europe

DaBaby

Dominic Fike

Easy Life

Fontaines DC

Girl In Red

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY COPPER DOG

Amyl + The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS + Halsey

Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens

Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby

Slowthai + Mura Masa

Yungblud + Dan Reynolds

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Brockhampton – 'I've Been Born Again'

Easy Life – 'Nice Guys'

Normani – 'Motivation'

Stormzy – 'Vossi Bop'

Yungblud – 'Original Me'

BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL

All Points East

Glastonbury

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Bluedot

End Of The Road

Iceland Airwaves

Kendal Calling

Øya

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

All Points East

Coachella

Fuji Rock

Glastonbury

Mad Cool

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Rock In Rio

Sziget

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Cardi B

Lana Del Rey

Stormzy

The 1975

The Cure

BEST FILM

Blue Story

Hustlers

Joker

Midsommar

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM ACTOR

Florence Pugh

Joaquin Phoenix

Lupita Nyong'o

Micheal Ward

Taron Egerton

BEST TV SERIES

End Of The Fucking World

Fleabag

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

Top Boy

BEST TV ACTOR

Asa Butterfield

Jessica Barden

Jodie Comer

Kano

Zendaya

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beyonce: Homecoming

BTS: Bring The Soul

Liam Gallagher: As It Was

Michael Hutchence: Mystify

Rocketman

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Brett Anderson – 'Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn'

Debbie Harry – 'Face It: A Memoir'

Elton John – 'Me'

Prince – 'The Beautiful Ones'

Tegan & Sara – 'High School’

BEST REISSUE

Aretha Franklin – 'Amazing Grace'

Muse – 'Origins Of Muse'

Prince – '1999'

R.E.M. – 'Monster 25'

The Beatles – 'Abbey Road'

BEST PODCAST: SUPPORTED BY DAX

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sex Power Money

Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash

The Missing Cryptoqueen

BEST GAME

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

PHOTO: Paul Harries