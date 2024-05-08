Entries now open for 10th anniversary edition of Women In Music Awards

Entries are now open for Music Week’s Women In Music Awards 2024.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Entries are now open here where you can also read the criteria for each category (see the full list below). Entries are also open for this year’s Roll Of Honour, which recognises game-changing executives. The deadline for all entries is May 31.

“2024 marks 10 years of the Women in Music Awards, and we are very proud of the work we have done to shine a spotlight on the talents and achievements of so many women right across the industry,” said Alison Wenham and Lara Baker, who co-founded Women In Music in 2014.

“Alison and I originally said we intended for these awards to no longer exist in 10 years, and we still hope the day will come where there isn't a need for such an event!” added Lara Baker. “But what we have created is a wonderful celebratory moment of warmth and inspiration for men and women alike, which continues to play an important part in our collective efforts towards a more balanced and inclusive music business.”

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

For our biggest ever edition in 2023, which was once again hosted by Alice Levine, we had two new categories. As well as DE&I Initiative of the Year, we launched the Special Recognition Award, which was awarded to Bola Abioye, UK group company secretary at Universal Music Group.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here, including Sugababes in the Inspirational Artist category.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

In addition to the Roll Of Honour, the full list of categories for this year's event is below.



Women In Music 2024 categories

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio sponsored by Downtown

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

DE&I Initiative of the Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Special Recognition

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken) sponsored by Vevo

New Artist Award (no nominations taken) sponsored by PRS for Music

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

Sponsors for 2024 include Downtown, Vevo, PRS For Music, PRS Foundation, Rock Steady and Blinding Talent.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com