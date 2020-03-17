BBC Radio 3 is a willing and welcoming home for eclectic new music, its controller Alan Davey is stressing to the biz.

Despite some perceiving it as part of classical music’s establishment, the network’s boss told Music Week that the station has never been more welcoming to new music.

“Yes we do classic music, but we do world, jazz and that kind of weird music that is beyond classification too,” Davey explained.

“We’re reflecting that curiosity that audiences have now ...