Already a firm favourite with their audience, BBC Radio 3 is hoping a new spin-off of its Record Review show will prove a hit with the biz.

Accompanying the Saturday morning fixture, Record Review Extra will run on Sunday nights from April offering an increased amount of airtime for the showcasing of new releases.

“Record Review is one of our most popular programmes where we look at the wealth of new releases that are coming out,” controller Alan Davey explained. ...