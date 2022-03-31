Family of Jamal Edwards announce details of trust to honour SBTV founder

The family of Jamal Edwards has revealed details of a trust that has been set up in the name of the SBTV founder and music industry pioneer.

Edwards passed away aged 31 in February this year, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the music industry and beyond. Music Week published a collection of memories from some of those who worked with and alongside Edwards in our latest edition.

Tracey Parry-Knight, director, JE Global/co-secretary, SBTV Global, released a statement about the creation of The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

“Jamal no longer being here has left a huge impact on the lives of his family, friends and all those he supported and lifted in his unique and humble way,” Parry-Knight wrote. “Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential.”

The statement continued: “We have been so touched by the messages of support we have received from people from all walks of life who have positive stories to tell of Jamal’s generosity which he gave with no expectation of reciprocity.

“To honour his memory and continue his legacy, we are in the process of setting up The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust. The objective will be to support those causes that mattered most to Jamal. The Trust will target three key interrelated areas : (i) Combatting homelessness; (ii) Supporting people with mental health issues and; (iii) Providing young people with essential life skills.”

The family also revealed details of a Gofundme page, to donate click here. For larger donations and more information contact Tracey Parry-Knight at tracey.knight@sbtv.co.uk.

Read Music Week’s full Jamal Edwards tribute feature here. Revisit his 2017 Music Week cover story here.







