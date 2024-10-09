FLO cover the November edition of Music Week

Music Week is excited to reveal this month’s cover stars… FLO!

After exploding onto the scene in 2022, the stars are now finally ready to drop their highly-anticipated debut album, Access All Areas, an incredible and unique record which sees the trio establish themselves as a promising global proposition and marks a monumental moment for R&B in the UK.

In an interview which dives into their breakthrough story so far, members Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, plus their teams at Island EMI and UROK Management, talk taking control, navigating adversity and shaping their own version of a 'girl group’ today.

The Music Week Interview this month features industry legends Brian Message and Craig Jennings, who reveal why ATC and Raw Power joined forces to build a roster like no other and bring their artists to the next level, as well as to discuss the ever-evolving music industry, company expansion and the key to breaking acts.

In a very special tribute, we honour the life of the late publicist and Cosa Nostra PR co-founder Michelle Kerr, an alternative music legend who was instrumental in breaking the likes of Slipknot and Korn and represented bands across generations throughout her career. Leading names from across the industry come together to pay their tributes.

Elsewhere, we meet up with Tunecore’s CEO Andreea Gleeson, plus rising stars Meg Smith and Baby Smoove to hear all about the company’s new emerging talent programme Accelerator and the biggest challenges facing breaking artists today.

Next up, Aussie punk foursome Amyl And The Sniffers outline their ambition to take the music industry by storm with their third album, Cartoon Darkness, and the band is joined by their UK label Rough Trade and managers at Sundowner Artists to reflect on their journey so far, from pub gigs in Melbourne to stadium concerts.

Also in the features section, 88Rising founder Sean Miyashiro is joined by artist signing Niki to discuss shining a light on Asian talent, emerging markets across the globe and working with the majors.

And finally, we meet with Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, alongside Island Records and Dead Sound Management, as they open about their impressions of the music business so far, taking creative control and why the grassroots music sector must be protected.

In the news section, we cover the huge changes happening at Universal Music UK, with Dickon Stainer stepping in as the new CEO & chairman after David Joseph announces his stepping down after 17 years at the company. Elsewhere, Music Week talks to Ignition Records to hear about the sales surge and boost for streams in the wake of Oasis’ reunion tour announcement, whilst leading music retail execs examine the albums coming out for the rest of the year.

In Hitmakers, star producer Killah B reflects on making history with Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em and takes us into the studio where the country smash hit came to life, whilst Grammy-winning rap icon Eve discusses her new autobiography and looks back on changing hip-hop with the Ruff Ryders and working with Prince in The Aftershow.

In this month’s edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – songwriter and founder of The 100 Percenters Tiffany Red shares with us her top five career tips.

Also in the front section, Bastille’s frontman Dan Smith digs deep into the inner workings of his solo project and most intimate record yet, & (Ampersand), whilst acclaimed country rocker Stephen Wilson Jr lifts the lid on his unique journey from boxer to microbiologist to star in On The Radar. In Spotlight, Mahogany’s CEO & founder Mark Murdoch talks expanding the company, the future of Mahogany live events and how breaking acts can cut through the noise.

Lastly, in our expanded monthly charts section, we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from October 15.

