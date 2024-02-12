Former 1Xtra DJ Ace to launch new R&B show on Kiss

DJ Ace is set to bring a brand new R&B show to Kiss, the station has announced today.

The R&B specialist left BBC Radio 1Xtra, after 21 years last month, posting on Instagram that 2024 would bring “a new chapter” and thanking listeners of a station he helped launch.

“I am so excited to fly the flag for R&B on a station with the legacy that Kiss has,” Ace said, looking ahead to his new gig. “I look forward to introducing you to your next favourite R&B artists while reminding you why you fell in love with the genre.”

Ace added: “I take a lot of pride in supporting and championing homegrown artists within this scene and will continue to shine the biggest spotlight on UK R&B while putting you on to the newest global emerging acts and also giving a touch of nostalgia while giving flowers to some R&B legends. The perfect way to end your weekend. Sunday nights vibing out to the best in R&B on Kiss.”

Ace will host a brand new, two-hour long R&B show every Sunday at 9pm, kicking off this week on February 18 with a focus on Usher’s new record, the Grammys, the MOBO Awards and Valentine’s Day slow jams.

Kiss has also announced details of two further new shows. Kiss Fresh presenter Esi will launch The Kiss Rap show on Tuesdays at 11pm, while Davda will host the Kiss Dancehall show every Sunday at 11pm. Both are due to debut this week.

Esi said: ‘I’m honoured to be able to bring The Rap Show to Kiss. This has been my dream show for years and I can’t wait to play my favourite songs! I’ll be throwing down the best new music and big rap classics including all your favourite artists! I’ll also be delving deep into the fabric of one of the most important genres in the UK with big interviews, artist freestyles and much more! So, catch me in the mix every Tuesday night on Kiss!”

Davda said: “I’ve learned a lot since I started presenting and playing music on radio back in 2015. Getting on to Kiss means I can take it up a notch while playing the music that I love - dancehall! So many people in my life have helped me and most importantly they keep it real even when the realness hurts. That feedback and support has kept me on my toes and allowed music to be the focus of my life. Expressing this on KISS will be a blessing. Thank you to everyone involved, you know who you are and I hope you and the world will enjoy the new show! Every Sunday night on KISS, link me at 11pm for a two-hour cruise into the incredible world of reggae and dancehall. I’m bridging the gap between nostalgia and newness! Expect riddim jugglings, big interviews, crazy freestyles & top UK talent! See you there!”