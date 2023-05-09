Former Kerrang! editor/Alternative Press MD Sam Coare launches new creative consultancy Locomotive

Sam Coare, the former editor of Kerrang! and MD of Alternative Press, has announced the launch of a new creative consultancy, christened Locomotive. The venture has been conceived to “help artists and their surrounding teams build meaningful narrative stories that will drive audience engagement and fanbase growth.”

Speaking about the launch, Coare said: “After many years of leading some of the biggest music media brands in the world, I am thrilled to be able to channel my knowledge and experience into the launch of Locomotive… Storytelling is at the heart of the artist-audience bond, and through working with musicians and their wider team to define and deliver meaningful narratives around a career and campaign, Locomotive seeks to play an invaluable role in navigating the audience journey from passive ‘listener’ to devoted ‘fan’.”

Locomotive's bespoke services will deliver narrative consultation, content creation, and on-going communication assistance and training for musicians and their supporting team, with an extensive network of photographers, designers, videographers and podcast producers on hand to assist in a diverse range of creative areas.

“With the ever-changing face of media, it’s more important than ever for artists to be empowered to control their own brand story, “ Coare continued. “We’re building the hymn sheet from which they and their team can sing, while helping everyone stay in tune, every step of the way.”

Previously, Coare oversaw the reimagining of Kerrang!’s legacy print title and digital offering, the relaunch of the Kerrang! Awards, the creation of the K! Pit livestream concerts, and audience-facing events including live Q&As and exhibitions. In 2021, he took up the position of MD at US publication Alternative Press, becoming the first person to have led both rock titles.

“No two artists are the same, but in committing the time and energy to truly understanding what makes them unique, I firmly believe there is a story of depth, substance and intrigue about every campaign,” Coare added. “Locomotive will bring an experienced, objective eye to a project, complementing an artist’s existing team with a distinctive skillset and service that will help shape a narrative to engage audiences and have them fall even deeper in love with the music and the people making it.”

Locomotive has already started working with a range of clients. More information about the company and its services can be found here.