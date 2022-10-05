Fourth Pillar hires Claire Turvey as managing partner

Claire Turvey has joined Fourth Pillar as a new managing partner.

The former managing director at FTI Consulting has expertise in investor communications, financial calendar, analyst relations, capital markets, M&A, IPOs, fundraises, restructurings and ESG.

“Predictions for the growth of the music industry are extremely encouraging and yet music remains one of the most under-monetised forms of entertainment," said Turvey (pictured, left, with new colleague Lynne Best) of her move to the music industry corporate communications specialist.

"This is being recognised with more and more investment being directed towards the multitude of exciting opportunities that are emerging across the music business ecosystem every day, whether in tech solutions, streaming, catalogue acquisitions or Web 3 and digital evolution."

She added: "Fourth Pillar is in a unique position to be able to assist organisations in navigating this often complex industry, and to craft and tell their stories to those they need to reach, be it investors, customers, employees or partners. I could not be more excited to be joining Lynne Best and applying my experience towards helping companies in the sector to reach their ambitions.”

Fourth Pillar was founded in 2021, and has a roster which includes BAPAM, Blackstar, C8 Associates, ClicknClear, Help Musicians, One Media iP, Pop Brixton, PPL, Third Bar Artist Development and more.

Welcoming her new colleague, Fourth Pillar managing partner Lynne Best explained the expansion of the senior team would strengthen the firm's offering.

“As the industry continues to be fuelled by innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity, it is imperative that leading businesses define and communicate their ambitions and activities effectively. At the same time, it is critical for companies to take a position on the more strategic challenges and opportunities facing the industry, from equity, diversity and inclusion to ESG, the role of music in levelling up, and mental health and wellbeing, all of which inform a company’s culture and shape their reputation internally and externally," Best explained.

“Our specialism means we are immersed in every aspect of the industry which gives us a unique ability to provide honest, informed advice and, ultimately, to protect and enhance reputations. With Claire joining Fourth Pillar, we are in an even stronger position to support organisations at this exciting time in the industry.”

In 2020 Best, then at PPL, was named on Music Week's Women In Music Roll Of Honour.