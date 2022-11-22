Frank Turner & more unite with Able2UK to highlight issue of loneliness within disabled community

Today, Able2UK has revealed it will host a huge event in central London on January 18, 2023 to launch a nationwide campaign highlighting the rarely talked about issue of loneliness within the disabled community.

At 6pm on January 18, a short film, starring some of the biggest names in the entertainment business, will be broadcast on the internationally renowned advertising screen in the heart of Piccadilly Circus.

Afterwards, Neil Morrissey, will host an evening of live music and discussion at the Hard Rock Cafe on Old Park Lane, London. The musical headliner will be Frank Turner with support coming from rising Essex duo Wilswood Buoys.

Also set to appear are comedian Chris McCausland and Paralympian Ellie Robinson.

Thousands of disabled people feel isolated, lonely and excluded from social events… It’s critical we focus on disabled people’s emotions! It’s time to stop leaving them in the dark Howard Thorpe, Able2UK

The #StopTheShadow campaign has received the backing of a number of high profile celebrities urging the government to make disabled awareness, and the subsequent issues which are endemic to that community, compulsory within the national curriculum.

Speaking about the event Howard Thorpe, CEO & Founder of Able2uk said: “The Stop The Shadow campaign tackles a very taboo subject which needs to be addressed. Thousands of disabled people feel isolated, lonely and excluded from social events. Despite today’s generation being aware of the physical needs of people with disabilities, such as accessibility etc, when it comes to the emotional side of things, there is still a lot of work to be done. If we can educate our children from an early age about the problems, both physical and emotional, facing the disabled community, we can become a much more accepting and inclusive society. Over the past few years society has definitely acknowledged, responded and helped alleviate the physical barriers which disabled people routinely have faced, now it’s critical we focus on disabled people’s emotions! It’s time to stop leaving them in the dark and Stop the Shadows."