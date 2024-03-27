Frnt Mgmt's Frances Barber Shillito runs marathon to raise awareness around CIISA

Frnt Mgmt’s Frances Barber Shillito has announced that she will be running a solo marathon in May to raise money for national organisation The Survivors Trust and to increase awareness around the launch of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA).

Shillito’s campaign comes in the wake of the UK’s recent Misogyny In Music report, which saw the government joining with British talent, UK broadcasters, and music and theatre sectors, to create CIISA, the entertainment industries’ first ever authority to tackle all forms of bullying, harassment and discrimination.

The Survivors Trust, an organisation supporting victims of sexual abuse, has over 120 member organisations in the UK and provides services to over 100,000 survivors every year.

Here, Shillito outlines what inspired her to run a marathon and why organisations like CIISA are vital for tackling misogyny in the music business.

“I originally planned to run the Ibiza marathon in April but due to an injury over Christmas my training came to a stand still,” said Shillito. “When I returned to training it was then that I started to notice how running a marathon is incredibly tough that takes immense bravery and strength. So, in honour of all the incredible work Survivors Trust do, I made the decision to raise as much money as I can for these wonderful people. I see the marathon as a metaphor for the journey that sexual assault survivors have to go on, as they work through the process of reporting their experiences and any police or legal investigation that ensues. Going through the systems is incredibly isolating, particularly in the music industry. I work closely with the team at CIISA and if they had existed a few years back, my whole experience in getting help and finding the strength to come forward would have been totally different, so I’m very keen to make sure everyone knows who they are and how they can help in this industry.”

“Our industry has the opportunity to change the way our peers and colleagues are treated, so by CIISA even existing we are already making history,” Shillito added. “CIISA has the ability to hold corporations to account through a fair and evidence-based process. It’s important that everyone is protected from bullying and harassment in the workplace – regardless of their role, their employment status or background.

When asked what the industry can be doing more of to protect and support victims of abuse, Shillito said: “I think the industry needs to be a more openly known safe space by implementing changes such as policies on sexual harassment being placed at the forefront of onboarding documents so employees know if they are a victim of sexual harassment they know they aren’t alone, and that there is easily accessible help available, which could give those who need it more encouragement to step forward.”