Fulwell 73 partners with Netflix on Take That documentary

Fulwell 73 will create a behind-the-scenes documentary for Netflix about Take That. The documentary was announced today at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

It is produced by multi-Emmy-winning partner of Fulwell 73, Gabe Turner, and will provide fans with “unprecedented access to the band members”, according to the announcement.

The Take That film will feature intimate interviews with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, alongside insights from former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Commenting on the commission, Take That said: “We are so excited to be partnering with Netflix and Fulwell for an exclusive behind the scenes look into our journey as a band over the last 35 years. We can’t wait to share our story!”

Gabe Turner, Fulwell 73 partner, said: “After creating the soundtrack to so many of our lives for the last 40 years, Take That have one of the most fascinating stories in all of music. At Fulwell 73, we want to bring the most interesting stories to life in the premium factual space. Using unseen archive and new interviews, we hope to do their unique tale justice. We couldn’t be more excited and honoured to partner with Netflix for this new original documentary.”

Take That scored the biggest weekly sales of 2023 for a domestic act in the UK with their ninth studio album, This Life. It was their ninth No.1 album.

Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, the new documentary is directed by BAFTA-nominated director David Soutar (Bros: After the Screaming Stops, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All).

The Take That documentary is the newest addition to Fulwell’s music programming back catalogue, which includes Adele: One Night Only, An Audience With Adele, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, The Stones: Still Rolling, Stormzy: This Is What I Mean, Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness and One Direction: This Is Us, amongst others.

PHOTO: Guy Aroch