Gary Barlow lands Incredible Argos Christmas TV sync

Gary Barlow’s new single Incredible has been licensed for the Argos Christmas TV commercial.

The Argos Book Of Dreams campaign, which launches November 1, is one of the first Christmas commercials from a major UK retailer.

Featuring a festive-themed magic performance from children in front of their proud parents, Argos said the ad features a sense of “togetherness, love and support” during what has been a challenging year.

The commercial shows two sisters circling a magic trick set in the Argos Christmas gift guide – or Book of Dreams – which then sees the children transform into magicians as they begin to perform for their parents.

Gary Barlow’s new single Incredible plays throughout the ad.

The Take That star’s solo album, Music Played By Humans (Polydor), is set to be one of the big Q4 albums when it’s released on November 27. It features collaborators including James Corden, Michael Buble, Barry Manilow, Alesha Dixon and Beverley Knight.

This Christmas families are looking for escapism after what has been a challenging year for so many Rob Quartermain

Rob Quartermain, senior campaign manager for Argos, said: “This Christmas families are looking for escapism after what has been a challenging year for so many. Our magic show highlights how a simple gift can make a special memory. As the tricks get bigger, Lucy and Daisy dream bigger and, as if by magic, we see more of their family enjoy the show with them.

“Argos is one of the UK’s biggest online retailers but the magical feeling of circling present ideas in the Christmas Gift Guide is something our customers love and sets us apart from everyone else. Whether you’re looking for inspiration on your mobile, tablet or in our ‘Book of Dreams’, Argos is the place that provides much needed Christmas magic.”

Yan Elliott, executive creative director, The&Partnership, said: “This year, we felt more than ever we are all going to need a little bit of magic to lift our spirits and transform this Christmas into something spectacular.”

The advert airs on November 1during Family Fortunes on ITV at 8pm. It was created by The&Partnership London and shot by James Rouse at Outsider.

Last year’s Argos’ Book Of Dreams campaign featured Simple Minds’ Don’t You (Forget About Me).

