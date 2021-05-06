Gary Barlow to launch BBC One supergroup show with Jamie Cullum, James Bay, Mica Paris and McFly's Tom Fletcher

Gary Barlow is launching a BBC One music and entertainment show, I’m With The Band.

In the coming months, BBC One will broadcast the show (still going under its working title), which is co-produced by Gary Barlow and Penny Lane Entertainment.

The programme is based around a supergroup concept that will see Gary Barlow bring together artists and musicians to perform classic songs from past and present. It follows the success of Barlow’s Crooner Sessions collaborations on YouTube.

The band, led by Gary Barlow on keys and vocals, includes: Jamie Cullum (piano and vocals), James Bay (guitar and vocals), Mica Paris (vocals), Guy Chambers (keyboards and musical director), McFly’s Tom Fletcher (guitar and vocals), Danya Fisher (bass) and Donavan Hepburn (drums).

Barlow will also welcome special guests to the show, including Anne-Marie, DJ and producer Nathan Dawe, rapper MoStack, and Craig David. As well as collaborating with the band, artists will talk about their careers and musical heroes, and perform new versions of classic tracks.

Gary Barlow said: “A key reason for me doing this show for BBC One was that I just wanted to get in a room with a load of people I love and respect and play music. We're aiming to give artists a platform and place where they can perform and have fun. It’s simply a musical treat for everyone who loves watching the best musicians performing great songs from any genre and any decade."

Owen Courtney, commissioning executive, BBC Music TV, said: “I’m delighted that Gary Barlow has brought such a wonderful collection of talented artists together for this BBC One show and that the BBC can continue to bring musical performances such as this to audiences, at a time when live shows are on hold. I know it will be a very special evening.”

Lee Connolly, executive producer, Penny Lane Entertainment, said: “Artists and musicians love to perform, and I'm With The Band creates a platform for them to do just that. Gary continues to show, with his Crooner Sessions, how much fun it is to collaborate with fellow musicians and I'm With The Band takes this concept further by creating a bespoke environment where artists can relax and do what they do best.”