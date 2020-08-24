Jack Saunders has told Music Week that he has creative freedom at Radio 1.

Saunders is readying the September 1 launch of Radio 1’s Future Artists with his Wisebuddah production team Fuzz Chaudhrey and Bradley Duggan, who also work on the Indie Show.

“Aled [Haydn Jones] has just let us get on with it, he understands that me, Fuzz and Brad are integrated into the scene and he trusts us,” said Saunders. “The spectrum of music that we can play ...