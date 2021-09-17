Ghetts, Jorja Smith, Central Cee, Tion Wayne & Russ Millions among Rated Awards winners

The Rated Awards has announced this year’s winners at a virtual ceremony.

The awards ceremony for UK rap and grime music was broadcast exclusively on YouTube and featured performances from Tion Wayne, Pa Salieu, Backroad Gee, Enny, Amia Brave, Heartless Crew and Potter Payper.

Victors on the night included Ghetts for his acclaimed album Conflict Of Interest (Warner Records), Jorja Smith and Potter Payper, alongside double winners Central Cee and Tion Wayne & Russ Millions.

Actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah stepped in to co-host this year’s awards alongside actress and model Jourdan Dunn, after Idris Elba had to pull out of hosting duties this year.

Michael Dapaah said: “It was an honour to be taking over from Idris. I’m proud of how far the culture and Black music has come within the UK and it’s great to be back at the awards this year having been nominated and won myself.”

Founder & CEO of GRM Daily, Post (pictured with Dapaah), added: “Congratulations to all the winners and all the nominees. It’s been an amazing show and we can’t wait to come back as a live event next year.”

Returning for its sixth year, the GRM Daily Rated Awards celebrated the best talent in the UK music scene. The 10 categories recognised some of the scene’s biggest names and their contribution to UK music between June 2019 and June 2020.

WINNERS

Legacy Award Winner



Heartless Crew

Album of the Year

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest (WINNER)

AJ Tracey - Flu Game

Bugzy Malone - The Resurrection

D Block Europe - The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them

Fredo - Money Can't Buy Happiness

Headie One - Edna

K Trap - Street Side Effects

Loski - Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story

Nines - Crabs In A Bucket

Slowthai - Tyron

Female Artist of the Year

Sponsored by +44 from Amazon Music

Jorja Smith (WINNER)

Bree Runway

Darkoo

Enny

Ivorian Doll

Lady Leshurr

Ms Banks

Shaybo

Stefflon Don

Midas The Jagaban

Male Artist of the Year

Sponsored by A Jewellers

Central Cee (WINNER)

AJ Tracey

Abra Cadabra

Chip

Digga D

Fredo

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough of the Year

Supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra

Central Cee (WINNER)

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

Enny

French The Kid

Jordan

Shaybo

SR

Pa Salieu

Wewantwraiths

Personality of the Year

Sponsored by KA Drinks

Niko Omilana (WINNER)

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Nella Rose

Michael Dapaah

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Yung Filly

ZeZe Millz

Track of the Year

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body (WINNER)

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Abra Cadabra - On Deck

Central Cee - Loading

Digga D - Woi

Enny - Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)

Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey - Ain't It Different

Nines - Airplane Mode (ft NSG)

Pa Salieu - My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)

Potter Payper - Purpose

Video of the Year

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body (Directed by Wowa) (WINNER)

Aitch - Safe To Say (Directed by KC Locke)

AJ Tracey - Little More Love (Directed by KC Locke)

Ghetts - Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)

Headie One - Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)

Little Simz - Introvert (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)

Meekz - Respect The Come Up (Directed by KC Locke)

Nines - Clout (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)

Pa Salieu - My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Slowthai, Skepta - Cancelled (Directed by THE REST)

Mixtape of the Year

In Association with Porte Noire

Potter Payper - Training Day 3 (WINNER)

Abra Cadabra - Product of My Environment

Central Cee - Wild West

Chip - Snakes and Ladders

Digga D - Made In The Pyrex

Giggs - Now Or Never

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz - DNA

NSG - Roots

Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry

Unknown T - Rise Above Hate

Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth (WINNER)

DJ Target

Dotty

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Robert Bruce

Reece Parkinson

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie

Producer of the Year

Sponsored by Simply Meds

M1OnTheBeat (WINNER)

169

5ive Beatz

Chris Rich

Ghosty

Gotcha

Hargo

P2J

R14

TSB