Ghetts, Jorja Smith, Central Cee, Tion Wayne & Russ Millions among Rated Awards winners

The Rated Awards has announced this year’s winners at a virtual ceremony.
The awards ceremony for UK rap and grime music was broadcast exclusively on YouTube and featured performances from Tion Wayne, Pa Salieu, Backroad Gee, Enny, Amia Brave, Heartless Crew and Potter Payper.
Victors on the night included Ghetts for his acclaimed album Conflict Of Interest (Warner Records), Jorja Smith and Potter Payper, alongside double winners Central Cee and Tion Wayne & Russ Millions.
Actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah stepped in to co-host this year’s awards alongside actress and model Jourdan Dunn, after Idris Elba had to pull out of hosting duties this year.
Michael Dapaah said: “It was an honour to be taking over from Idris. I’m proud of how far the culture and Black music has come within the UK and it’s great to be back at the awards this year having been nominated and won myself.”
Founder & CEO of GRM Daily, Post (pictured with Dapaah), added: “Congratulations to all the winners and all the nominees. It’s been an amazing show and we can’t wait to come back as a live event next year.”
Returning for its sixth year, the GRM Daily Rated Awards celebrated the best talent in the UK music scene. The 10 categories recognised some of the scene’s biggest names and their contribution to UK music between June 2019 and June 2020.
WINNERS
Legacy Award Winner
Heartless Crew
Album of the Year
Ghetts - Conflict of Interest (WINNER)
AJ Tracey - Flu Game
Bugzy Malone - The Resurrection
D Block Europe - The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them
Fredo - Money Can't Buy Happiness
Headie One - Edna
K Trap - Street Side Effects
Loski - Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story
Nines - Crabs In A Bucket
Slowthai - Tyron
Female Artist of the Year
Sponsored by +44 from Amazon Music
Jorja Smith (WINNER)
Bree Runway
Darkoo
Enny
Ivorian Doll
Lady Leshurr
Ms Banks
Shaybo
Stefflon Don
Midas The Jagaban
Male Artist of the Year
Sponsored by A Jewellers
Central Cee (WINNER)
AJ Tracey
Abra Cadabra
Chip
Digga D
Fredo
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Tion Wayne
Breakthrough of the Year
Supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra
Central Cee (WINNER)
ArrDee
BackRoad Gee
Enny
French The Kid
Jordan
Shaybo
SR
Pa Salieu
Wewantwraiths
Personality of the Year
Sponsored by KA Drinks
Niko Omilana (WINNER)
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
Nella Rose
Michael Dapaah
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Yung Filly
ZeZe Millz
Track of the Year
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body (WINNER)
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Abra Cadabra - On Deck
Central Cee - Loading
Digga D - Woi
Enny - Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)
Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey - Ain't It Different
Nines - Airplane Mode (ft NSG)
Pa Salieu - My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)
Potter Payper - Purpose
Video of the Year
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body (Directed by Wowa) (WINNER)
Aitch - Safe To Say (Directed by KC Locke)
AJ Tracey - Little More Love (Directed by KC Locke)
Ghetts - Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)
Headie One - Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)
Little Simz - Introvert (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)
Meekz - Respect The Come Up (Directed by KC Locke)
Nines - Clout (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)
Pa Salieu - My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)
Slowthai, Skepta - Cancelled (Directed by THE REST)
Mixtape of the Year
In Association with Porte Noire
Potter Payper - Training Day 3 (WINNER)
Abra Cadabra - Product of My Environment
Central Cee - Wild West
Chip - Snakes and Ladders
Digga D - Made In The Pyrex
Giggs - Now Or Never
M Huncho & Nafe Smallz - DNA
NSG - Roots
Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry
Unknown T - Rise Above Hate
Radio DJ of the Year
Charlie Sloth (WINNER)
DJ Target
Dotty
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Robert Bruce
Reece Parkinson
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie
Producer of the Year
Sponsored by Simply Meds
M1OnTheBeat (WINNER)
169
5ive Beatz
Chris Rich
Ghosty
Gotcha
Hargo
P2J
R14
TSB