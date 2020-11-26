Global and Barclaycard announce The Best Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Global and Barclaycard have announced the launch of The Best Of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

With the traditional event unable to take place as usual due to the pandemic, Capital will present a live TV and radio show on Thursday, December 10 at 7pm, featuring two hours of special performances and moments from the past 12 years.

The Best Of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will include performances from artists including Lady Gaga, One Direction, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Jax Jones, Little Mix, Dizzee Rascal, Stormzy, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Jason Derulo, Harry Styles and Tinie.

Hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, the show will be broadcast live on Global Player, Sky One, YouTube and live on the radio on Capital.

Dan Mathieson, head of sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: “Although we haven’t been able to enjoy live music for much of this year, we are committed to delivering the best in entertainment to Barclaycard customers and we are looking forward to rounding off 2020 with The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Through our partnership with Global, we’re delighted to be able to spread some festive cheer directly into homes across the UK and offer fans the chance to reminisce on some of the most iconic music performances of all time.”

Earlier this month, Global and Barclaycard livestreamed a stripped back gig by Nothing But Thieves, exclusively for Radio X and Barclaycard competition winners.

Mike Gordon, chief commercial officer at Global, said: “At Global we’ve always been proud of our innovation and creativity, and this year it’s never been more important, which is why we are so excited to bring the UK’s biggest Christmas party to Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers directly into their homes. Thanks to our partnership with Barclaycard, we can continue to enjoy the magic of live entertainment together with this very special Capital Jingle Bell Ball show."