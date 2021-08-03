Global appoints Cilesta Van Doorn as chief marketing officer

Global, the media & entertainment group, has appointed Cilesta Van Doorn as its new chief marketing officer.

Van Doorn is joining Global from Virgin Media, where she has worked as executive director, brand and marketing since 2018, leading a team of 70 spanning brand advertisement, media, digital, social, customer marketing, insight and marketing effectiveness, plus overseeing Virgin Media’s in-house creative agency.

Van Doorn’s most recent work for Virgin includes the award-winning Faster Brings Us Closer campaign. Prior to Virgin, she spent 12 years at Tele2 in the Netherlands, latterly as MD marketing, brand & communications.

She joins Global in October when current CMO, Adam Johnson, steps down in order to relocate to Australia with his family. Van Doorn will lead Global’s 80-strong marketing team which encompasses brand and commercial marketing, enterprise, customer support, events and communications, and will join Global’s board, reporting to group CEO Stephen Miron.

Stephen Miron said: “I am extraordinarily grateful to Adam Johnson for all the incredible work he has done for Global over the last six years and wish him well with his move to Australia. But as one chapter closes another one begins, which is why we are delighted that Cilesta Van Doorn has agreed to join us as our new chief marketing officer.

“We couldn’t have found anyone stronger than Cilesta to help Global take its next huge step in the marketing of our brands, including Global Player, and her leadership across the other areas she will oversee. She is an incredibly creative, commercial and passionate leader with broad experience acquired over many years and she will make a great addition to Global’s senior leadership team.”

Cilesta Van Doorn added: “It’s not often that an opportunity comes by that makes your heart skip a beat, and it became clear that Global has everything I could ever wish for, and more. I have loved working for Virgin Media and will miss my team dearly, but I feel incredibly grateful to be joining such a special company. I’m at my best being part of truly dynamic, innovative and transformational companies, and you can’t fail to be impressed by Global’s performance as a media and entertainment company over the years. I’m really looking forward to joining the Global family in October and working with the team to help the company achieve its next phase of growth.”