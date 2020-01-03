Global Awards to return in 2020, category longlists revealed

The Global Awards are to return in 2020.
The third edition of the media group’s ceremony will take place on March 5 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London. It is again sponsored by Very.co.uk.
All Global’s radio stations – including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra, Gold and LBC – unite for the event to celebrate stars of music, news and entertainment.
The Global Awards 2020 categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app. The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for their favourite artists across genres in a range of categories.
Artists nominated in the longlists include Ed Sheeran, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey, Billie Eilish, Stereophonics, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Gareth Malone, Sir Karl Jenkins, Dave and Dua Lipa.
Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five. Capaldi, Stormzy, Young T and Bugsey, Smith, Walker, Khalid and Mabel all have four nominations.
Ashley Tabor-King, Global’s founder & executive president, said: “This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we’re so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year. Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon.”
Tickets go on sale at the end of the month. The category longlists are below:
BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic At The Disco
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Catfish & The Bottlemen
The Script
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
Young T & Bugsey
Dan & Shay
Bastille
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Meduza
Blossoms
BEST MALE (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Dave
AJ Tracey
Sam Fender
Post Malone
Khalid
Tom Walker
Calvin Harris
Jax Jones
Aitch
Harry Styles
Kygo
BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)
Halsey
Mabel
Ava Max
Rita Ora
Pink
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu
Today In Focus
Dear Joan & Jericha
Full Disclosure with James O'Brien
Love Island Podcast
David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast
Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon
YouTuber News
Doing It with Hannah Witton
RunPod with Jenni Falconer
From The Heart with Floella Benjamin
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
The Adam Buxton Podcast
BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Jax Jones
Mabel
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Tom Walker
Anne-Marie
Sam Fender
Stormzy
Stereophonics
Dua Lipa
AJ Tracey
Aitch
Dave
Young T & Bugsey
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Nicola Benedetti
Vikingur Olafsson
Lise Davidsen
Sir Karl Jenkins
Ludovico Einaudi
Milos
Anne-Sophie Mutter
Alison Balsom
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Aled Jones
Russell Watson
Hildur Guonadottir
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)
AJ Tracey
Dave
Stormzy
J Hus
Headie One
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Young T & Bugsey
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
Jorja Smith
NSG
Krept & Konan
D Block Europe
BEST INDIE ACT (judged by public vote)
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Blossoms
Gerry Cinammon
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Foals
The Courteeners
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
Vampire Weekend
Jade Bird
Two Door Cinema Club
BEST POP (category judged by committee)
Sam Smith
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Anne-Marie
Liam Payne
Harry Styles
Mabel
Jax Jones
Billie Eilish
Tones & I
Jonas Brothers
Meduza
Rita Ora
Ariana Grande
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Pink
Tom Walker
Katy Perry
Jess Glynne
Lewis Capaldi
Freya Ridings
The Script
Kygo & Whitney Houston
Taylor Swift
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Sam Smith
Ellie Goulding
Bruno Mars
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO (category judged by public vote)
Pink - Walk Me Home
Halsey - Without Me
Tom Walker - Just You & I
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Tiesto & Mabel - God Is A Dancer
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Post Malone - Sunflower
Ed Sheeran & Khalid - Beautiful People
Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper - Cross Me
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Khalid – Talk
RISING STAR (category judged by committee)
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Young T & Bugsey
Blackbear
Lauv
Dominic Fike
Regard
Tones & I
Arizona Zervas
Aitch
Lizzo
MOST PLAYED SONG
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12, 2018 to December 11, 2019.