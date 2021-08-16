Global names Sharon Dastur as US liaison to artist managers and labels

Global has appointed radio programming specialist Sharon Dastur as senior programming & content advisor. She will report to James Rea, Global’s director of broadcasting.

Dastur will serve as an extra US liaison to artist managers and record labels, working closely with Global’s talent & artist relations team at the media and entertainment group in London.

Her career spans over 20 years of music and entertainment industry expertise, including SVP of programming for Z100 New York, iHeartRadio, and most recently, SVP of promotion at Republic Records. She is a forward-thinking and strategic industry pioneer with a passion

Dastur was also co-creator and executive producer of the annual Z100 Jingle Ball concert featuring the biggest artists of the year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ashley Tabor-King, Global’s founder & executive president, said “I’ve known Sharon and been a fan of her work for many years whilst she ran Z100 in New York. She’s a world class programmer and brand and event creator. I’m enormously excited to be working with her, as are James Rea and the programming team at Global.”

Sharon Dastur added: “For years, I’ve always admired Global’s innovation, creativity, and elevation of the Global brands through smart programming, top-notch talent, and first-class events. I am absolutely thrilled to be working alongside this brilliant group of Ashley, James, and the entire Global programming team.”