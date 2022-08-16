Global's digital advertising platform DAX expands deal with SoundCloud

Global’s digital advertising platform (DAX) is retaining its ad sales contract with SoundCloud.

The partnership, originally signed in 2016, has also been expanded, and will now see DAX selling integrated campaigns, as well as artist and track sponsorship, events and custom partnerships in the UK. This is in addition to spot ads which have been available to advertisers via DAX for over six years.

Mark Halliday, commercial director at DAX, said: “SoundCloud’s audience is diverse, young, and highly engaged so I’m delighted to be able to offer fresh creative opportunities for brands to meaningfully connect with that vibrant community and interact with them in new ways.

Jon Vick, director, international advertising partnerships, SoundCloud, said: "DAX enables brands in the UK to reach our audience of diverse music fans easily all from one place. It’s ideal for us to continue building upon our successful partnership by expanding our offering for advertisers, so they can reach SoundCloud’s audience in new, more creative and customisable ways.”

DAX’s technology provides advertisers with access to over 130 million people listening to music streaming services, digital radio, and podcasts around the world.

Global also recently added mobile gaming to its roster having signed an exclusive ad sales deal with Odeeo – a tech start-up that delivers non-intrusive audio ads in mobile games.