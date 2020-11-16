Graham Norton joins Virgin Radio

Wireless has announced that Graham Norton will join Virgin Radio UK to host a flagship weekend show on Saturdays and Sundays.

It follows last week’s announcement that Norton has quit his BBC Radio 2 show after a decade.

His new weekend shows on Virgin Radio will launch in the new year.

Norton said: “I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021. I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on. Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started! Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?”

Norton joins former BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans at the digital commercial station.

Virgin Radio UK content director Mike Cass said: “Graham Norton is one of very few truly unique talents in broadcasting. I’m delighted to be welcoming him to the Virgin Radio family in the new year. He’ll be bringing double the wit, double the banter and double the love across Saturday and Sunday.”

Wireless CEO Scott Taunton added: “Wireless continues to invest in the very best talent as we drive forward the ambitious plans we have for our national digital stations in the UK. Graham is a broadcasting icon and it’s not hard to see why he has the highest-rated single radio show in Europe. Tuning in to Graham Norton on Virgin Radio will be the hottest new year’s resolution around.”

Norton will continue to host his BBC One TV show.