Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene - last chance to vote in Music Week Awards category!

It's the last chance to vote in the Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

The Music Venue Trust supports the category at the ceremony, which takes place on May 24, 2023 at Evolution London in Battersea. Table bookings are here.

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene is decided by a public vote - last year’s winner was The New Adelphi, Hull. Click here to cast your vote by the deadline - 5pm on Friday, March 31.

Any UK grassroots venue with a capacity of less than 500 was eligible for entry - click here for the finalists.

To enquire about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2023, please contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.