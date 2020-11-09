Griff soundtracks Disney Christmas advert for 2020

Warner Records newcomer and Ivor Novello nominee Griff has scored a key Christmas sync with Disney.

Griff, who starred in Music Week’s On The Radar column earlier this year, performs Love Is A Compass, written by writing and production team Parkwild. The track is available for download from today (November 9). Proceeds from downloads will go to Make-A-Wish.

The three-minute animated film tells the story of a grandmother and her granddaughter, while the ad’s debut comes in the wake of Music Week cover star Gary Barlow’s hook up with Argos.

The ad will air from today in 26 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Australia, New Zealand, North America and Asia.

Griff said: “I was excited to get involved in Disney’s Christmas campaign, in support of Make-A-Wish. The lyrics of the track and the storytelling in the advert are powerful, and important. The theme of family and loved ones are so front of mind for many of us – especially this Christmas.”

Luciano Manzo, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish International said: “Our 40-year partnership with Disney has already helped grant so many wishes for children across the world and we’re really excited to be part of this Christmas campaign. The festive season is such a meaningful time for so many families to celebrate special memories, and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to grant even more life-changing wishes with Disney’s support. We hope audiences love the animated short and get involved.”

The advert was developed and produced by Disney in-house team, led by Angela Affinita in partnership with Flux Animation Studios.

