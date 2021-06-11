H.E.R. stars on the cover of the new edition of Music Week

Music Week is delighted to reveal R&B superstar H.E.R as the cover star of our new monthly print edition.

Fresh from winning two Grammys and an Oscar earlier this year, Gabriella Wilson – aka H.E.R. – is about to release Back Of My Mind, her highly-anticipated new record. In our huge cover feature, Music Week speaks to the star and MBK Entertainment’s Jeff Robinson, plus RCA US’ John Fleckenstein, RCA UK’s David Dollimore, and Universal Music Publishing Group’s Walter Jones, to find out about the rise and rise of the US prodigy…

For The Music Week Interview we catch up with YouTube’s global head of music – and one of the most famous music executives of all time – Lyor Cohen. In an in-depth interview, he tells Music Week about how the platform’s “twin-engine growth story” has contributed $4 billion to the business, hits back at its critics and details its bid to become music’s number one revenue generator...

On top of that, we mark a very, very, very big birthday as HMV – the last UK music chain standing – prepares to celebrate its centenary. Owner Doug Putman, MD Phil Halliday and marketing boss Patrizia Leighton reflect on how they’ve weathered a tumultuous decade that’s seen the company endure the onslaught of DSPs as well as two periods in administration and reveal their strategy to capitalise on vinyl’s revival and get set for the 100th birthday. Plus! A host of top names from across the industry share their favourite HMV memories...

Also inside, Chvrches give us the inside story of their brilliant new album, Screen Violence. Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, plus their team at Lunatic Entertainment, EMI’s Rebecca Allen and Glassnote’s Daniel Glass talk about how they’re ready to take things to the next level. With, it turns out, a little help from The Cure’s Robert Smith…

Elsewhere, we find out about the triumphant new chapter of award-winning singer-songwriter Laura Mvula. In 2017, her world was turned upside down when she was dropped from her label. But, after a period of soul searching, the star is back with her third album, Pink Noise – the first for her new label Atlantic. Music Week joins Mvula, Atlantic co-president Briony Turner and Transmission Management’s Matthew Rumbold to find out what happens next…

On top of all that, Music Week joins one of the most influential tastemakers in the UK. Last year, revered broadcaster Julie Adenuga announced she was stepping down from her role at Beats 1 and Apple Music. This year, she’ll be focusing on Don’t Trust The Internet, her new venture which encompasses live, online, music, social media and more. Here, she lays out her epic vision for the future…

Plus! It’s 10 years since King’s Cross music hub Tileyard London threw open its doors to the creative community, but there is still so much more to come. Plans are well underway for a Tileyard North site in Yorkshire, while its in-house management, label and publishing company Tileyard Music is going from strength to strength following Joel Corry’s No.1 smash Head & Heart, as well as hits from Ella Eyre and Sigala. In a comprehensive feature, Paul Kempe, Nick Keynes, Michael Harwood, Charlie Arme and Neil Hughes put it all into words...

We also have an inspiring interview with Janine Irons and Gary Crosby. Thirty years ago, they co-founded Tomorrow’s Warriors to offer free training and support to young musicians who want to break into jazz. Music Week finds out how they’ve diversified the genre in their own way...

Finally in features, we deliver a special report on the leading lawyers in the music business and the increasingly indispensable work for artists and labels they do behind the scenes...

In Hitmakers we speak to Warner Chappell songwriter Skyler Stonestreet to get the story of how Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber joined forces to create the streaming-smashing, fundraising hit Stuck With U. Aftershow, meanwhile, welcomes the Grammy-winning songwriting legend Rami Yacoub as he guides us through his remarkable career, from working with Max Martin on Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time to One Direction and Lady Gaga…

In this month's Big Story, Polydor co-president Tom March and UMPG A&R VP Luke McGrellis look ahead to the return of Billie Eilish with her “masterpiece” album and massive 2022 arena tour. Elsewhere in the news section, Parlophone’s Anya Du Sauzay talks TikTok and viral momentum for acts including S1mba, Ashnikko and Coldplay.

For our Spotlight Q&A interview, PPL CEO Peter Leathem looks at long-term international growth, livestream revenues and their diversity agenda. Also in Frontline, you’ll find the AI A&R tool MyPart in new tech feature Start Me Up plus Kambi Thandi talks about his ’90s hip-hop-themed The Crate 808 Podcast In Pod We Trust.

In On The Radar this month, we meet Polydor’s “pandemic popstar” Gracey fresh from her 220 Kid collaboration Don’t Need Love being a Top 10 smash and landing her a BRITs nomination. Key Releases, meanwhile, sees Sony star Tom Odell open up about his new album Monsters and Cooking Vinyl MD Rob Collins reveals all about Will Young’s new album, Crying On The Bathroom Floor...

For this month’s Mentor Me page – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – we welcome Spotify’s Safiya Lambie-Knight to get her Top 5 career tips for making it in the music industry.

Deviate Digital boss Sammy Andrews looks at the what should constitute the “new normal” in the music business in her Digital Discourse column, while Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd celebrates the superheroes behind the live music sector in his Centre Stage column. As ever, the expanded Archive section sees us flick through the pages of the Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal, which have never previously featured in Music Week. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

