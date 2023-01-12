Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards 2023 nominations

Harry Styles and Wet Leg are the frontrunners at next month’s BRIT Awards with four nominations each.

Harry Styles had a stellar 2022 with the campaign for third album Harry’s House (the year’s biggest seller), while Domino-signed independent act Wet Leg achieved a significant breakthrough with their self-titled debut.

As well as being nominated for Mastercard Album Of The Year, Harry Styles is up for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for As It Was and is included in the pop/R&B genre category. Styles previously won for British Single in 2021 and British Video in 2018.

Wet Leg make the Album and Group categories, as well as being included in Best New Artist and the Rock/Alternative genre award. The genre awards go to a public vote via TikTok from January 19. Wet Leg are confirmed as performers at the ceremony, along with Sam Smith & Kim Petras.

Another rising star, electronic artist Fred Again.., makes a BRITs 2023 impact with three nominations, a feat matched this year by former BRITs winners The 1975 and Stormzy.

Cat Burns, who achieved a breakthrough with the single Go, has three nominations too (including the nod in the Rising Star category, which has been won by FLO).

Burns was joined by other first-time nominees including Nova Twins, Sam Ryder, Kojey Radical, Gayle, Gabriels, Eliza Rose, Jack Harlow, Mimi Webb and Blackpink.

Other UK nominees this year include George Ezra, Sam Smith, Central Cee, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and Tom Grennan.

In the international categories for artist, group and song, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo each have two nominations.

The BRITs 2023 ceremony returns to The O2, where it will be staged on a Saturday night (February 11) for the first time. The ceremony will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

The acts in the running were revealed today during Bring On The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations, a multi-platform stream broadcast on BRITs channels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Based on Music Week analysis, Atlantic is the label frontrunner in the nominations with 12 nods across both domestic acts (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again.., Kojey Radical, Charli XCX) and international talent (Gayle, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Burna Boy). The Warner Music label won Record Company Of The Year at the Music Week Awards last year.

Market leader EMI has 10 nominations, including Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi, Elton John, Loyle Carner and Capitol artists Aitch and Sam Smith. Columbia has nine including four for Harry Styles and a pair for George Ezra. Domino is the highest-ranked indie with six nominations (shared between Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys), which puts them equal with RCA.

Acts who missed out on nominations included UK rapper ArrDee, the year’s biggest breakthrough artist with gold-certified debut Pier Pressure, as well as Liam Gallagher, Muse, Yard Act, Paolo Nutini, Louis Tomlinson and Florence & The Machine.

The eligibility period for most categories runs from December 10, 2021 to December 9, 2022.

This year will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, with headline sponsor Mastercard reaching 25 years and 13 years at The O2 arena.

YouTube Music is the official digital music partner. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the build-up and ceremony. Fans will also be able to watch behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, as well as listening to artists' playlists on YouTube Music.

BRIT AWARDS 2023 NOMINATIONS LIST

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

GROUP OF THE YEAR

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

BEST NEW ARTIST

Korey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

SONG OF THE YEAR

Aitch / Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - Abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

GENRE CATEGORIES

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

HIP HOP, GRIME, RAP ACT

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

POP / R&B ACT

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

RISING STAR

Cat Burns

FLO (Winner)

Nia Archives

PRODUCER

SONGWRITER

