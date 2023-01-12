Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards 2023 nominations

Harry Styles and Wet Leg are the frontrunners at next month’s BRIT Awards with four nominations each.
Harry Styles had a stellar 2022 with the campaign for third album Harry’s House (the year’s biggest seller), while Domino-signed independent act Wet Leg achieved a significant breakthrough with their self-titled debut.
As well as being nominated for Mastercard Album Of The Year, Harry Styles is up for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for As It Was and is included in the pop/R&B genre category. Styles previously won for British Single in 2021 and British Video in 2018.
Wet Leg make the Album and Group categories, as well as being included in Best New Artist and the Rock/Alternative genre award. The genre awards go to a public vote via TikTok from January 19. Wet Leg are confirmed as performers at the ceremony, along with Sam Smith & Kim Petras.
Another rising star, electronic artist Fred Again.., makes a BRITs 2023 impact with three nominations, a feat matched this year by former BRITs winners The 1975 and Stormzy.
Cat Burns, who achieved a breakthrough with the single Go, has three nominations too (including the nod in the Rising Star category, which has been won by FLO).
Burns was joined by other first-time nominees including Nova Twins, Sam Ryder, Kojey Radical, Gayle, Gabriels, Eliza Rose, Jack Harlow, Mimi Webb and Blackpink.
Other UK nominees this year include George Ezra, Sam Smith, Central Cee, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and Tom Grennan.
In the international categories for artist, group and song, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo each have two nominations.
The BRITs 2023 ceremony returns to The O2, where it will be staged on a Saturday night (February 11) for the first time. The ceremony will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
The acts in the running were revealed today during Bring On The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations, a multi-platform stream broadcast on BRITs channels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Based on Music Week analysis, Atlantic is the label frontrunner in the nominations with 12 nods across both domestic acts (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again.., Kojey Radical, Charli XCX) and international talent (Gayle, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Burna Boy). The Warner Music label won Record Company Of The Year at the Music Week Awards last year.
Market leader EMI has 10 nominations, including Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi, Elton John, Loyle Carner and Capitol artists Aitch and Sam Smith. Columbia has nine including four for Harry Styles and a pair for George Ezra. Domino is the highest-ranked indie with six nominations (shared between Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys), which puts them equal with RCA.
Acts who missed out on nominations included UK rapper ArrDee, the year’s biggest breakthrough artist with gold-certified debut Pier Pressure, as well as Liam Gallagher, Muse, Yard Act, Paolo Nutini, Louis Tomlinson and Florence & The Machine.
The eligibility period for most categories runs from December 10, 2021 to December 9, 2022.
This year will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, with headline sponsor Mastercard reaching 25 years and 13 years at The O2 arena.
YouTube Music is the official digital music partner. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the build-up and ceremony. Fans will also be able to watch behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, as well as listening to artists' playlists on YouTube Music.
BRIT AWARDS 2023 NOMINATIONS LIST
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
GROUP OF THE YEAR
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
BEST NEW ARTIST
Korey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
SONG OF THE YEAR
Aitch / Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - Abcdefu
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
GENRE CATEGORIES
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
HIP HOP, GRIME, RAP ACT
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
POP / R&B ACT
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
RISING STAR
Cat Burns
FLO (Winner)
Nia Archives
PRODUCER
SONGWRITER
