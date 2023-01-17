Harry Styles to perform at BRIT Awards 2023

Harry Styles is a frontrunner at next month’s BRIT Awards, and now he’s confirmed as a performer at the ceremony.

The 2023 BRITs is staged at The O2 on Saturday, February 11 - a first ever weekend show - and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. A YouTube livestream is available outside the UK.

Harry Styles joins confirmed performers Sam Smith & Kim Petras, and Wet Leg.

Styles is equal with Wet Leg on four nominations at the BRITs. He is up for Mastercard Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (As It Was) and Pop/R&B Act.

Harry’s House was the year’s biggest album in the UK, while lead single As It Was ended 2022 as the biggest single.

The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open at noon on January 19.