Harry Styles wins Album Of The Year as Beyoncé breaks Grammys records

Harry Styles triumphed in the Best Album category at the Grammys for Harry’s House (Columbia).

The biggest-selling album of the year in 2022 in the UK won against tough competition including LPs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Beyoncé and Lizzo.

In his acceptance speech at the LA ceremony, Styles said: "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

Styles collected the award with co-writers Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon (Thomas Hull). Harry’s House also won for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In the other big three categories, Lizzo won Record Of The Year for About Damn Time, alongside the production team including Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin.

Bonnie Raitt won Song Of The Year for Just Like That, for which she was both the recording artist and sole writer.

The big story of the night was Beyoncé breaking records with a total of 32 Grammy Awards. Although she was locked out of the big categories, Beyoncé made Grammys history thanks to wins in four categories including Best Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.

UK talent was well represented at the 65th Grammy Awards. In addition to Harry Styles, Wet Leg won two awards (including Best Alternative Album), Adele won for Best Pop Vocal Performance (Easy On Me), Ozzy Osbourne won for Best Rock Album (Patient Number 9) and Best Metal Performance (Degradation Rules), and Sam Smith won alongside Kim Petras for Best Pop Duo Vocal Performance (Unholy).

As well as performances by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith & Kim Petras and Brandi Carlile, there was a 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop featuring Grandmaster, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.