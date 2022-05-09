Help Musicians launches digital platform following surge in demand for mental health support

Help Musicians is launching a new digital mental health platform called Music Minds Matter Explore, which aims to provide everybody working in music with a place to find mental health guidance and support.

Help Musicians' Music Minds Matter service has seen a huge rise in requests for support this year, with phone calls rising by 30% in the first few months of the year.

In addition, referrals for therapeutic support to the charity's clinical partner BAPAM have more than doubled.

The rise is thought to be attributable to the effects of the pandemic.

The new platform offers users information on mental health, and signposts to local and national support. It also hosts video content from mental health experts, and from others in the industry who may have faced similar challenges.

Its launch coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 9-16.

Joe Hastings, head of Music Minds Matter at Help Musicians, said: “Music and musicians bring us all enormous joy but as these numbers show, mental health needs within the music industry are continuing to rise. Music Minds Matter Explore has been launched to provide all those working in the sector with a new and additional form of help – adding to the range of services Help Musicians offers in this area. We hope that those using the site will find information to understand their needs better, signposting to support available locally and nationally, plus knowledgeable and supportive voices.

"The music landscape is ever-changing and we will continue to develop our mental health support for all those who work in music. Sadly, two years of Covid have seriously disrupted careers and we would encourage anyone struggling to get in touch and find the support they need."

Claire Cordeaux, CEO of British Association Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM), said: “As the clinical partner of Help Musicians, BAPAM has been very proud to provide therapeutic support as part of Music Minds Matter to support the increasing demand for mental health support. Rates of poor mental health have always been high in the musician population and Covid has had a significant impact. With increased financial pressures, lack of work opportunities and uncertainty about the future, many more musicians have been seeking help.

"Help Musicians have provided amazing support through the helpline and by supporting therapy, and this new website provides access to further resources and information which can support all musicians to find out more about services available both general and music industry-specific, self care techniques and hear from experts about their specialist areas of mental health knowledge. Sadly, we expect the need for services to continue for some time and Help Musicians are really rising to this challenge.”

Last month, Help Musicians partnered with Universal Music Group to launch Co-Pilot, a scheme that links musicians with experienced industry mentors, who help them to develop their skills, networks and profiles.