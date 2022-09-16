Huxley appoints Nic Bestley as associate director of publicity

Huxley has appointed Nic Bestley as associate director of publicity.

Bestley will work with the company’s founder & director Anna Meacham, culture director Jemma Litchfield and strategy director Tanya Keogh to oversee publicity for Huxley talent and brands. Bestley’s roster includes The 1975, Diplo and Master Peace, as well as Three Six Zero, Perron-Roettinger, A24 Music and Daniel Arsham’s Objects IV Life.

Bestley began his career at Domino Records before joining Purple Entertainment, where he worked on campaigns for artists including Adele, Sam Smith, Beyonce and Major Lazer, in addition to helping break the next generation of talent such as Dave and Rex Orange County.

Huxley has such a distinctive reputation for their innovative work and impressive roster Nic Bestley

He went on to work as a music consultant at 3 Monkeys Zeno, working with global brands including Budweiser, Wray & Nephew and LinkedIn. For the last two years, Bestley has consulted for the likes of Topaz Jones, Ivy Sole, NTS, The Standard and Squarespace.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Huxley at such an exciting time,” said Bestley. “Anna and I go back a number of years, so I am thrilled to get the opportunity to contribute to the compelling vision she has for the company. Huxley has such a distinctive reputation for their innovative work and impressive roster so it’s the perfect place to take the next step of my career.”

Huxley is based out of London, Los Angeles and Paris.