Huxley appoints Tanya Keogh as strategy director

Tanya Keogh has joined Huxley as strategy director.

In the newly created position, Keogh will work alongside the agency’s founder and director, Anna Meacham, to oversee all strategy for Huxley talent, brands, business and team development.

Huxley’s roster includes Megan Thee Stallion, Paloma Elsesser, Adwoa Aboah and The 1975, plus brands such as the Gurls Talk, Homer and PgLang among others.

Keogh formerly held a position as head of PR and publicity at Creativ House, where she worked with brands including Formula 1 and sustainable fashion designer Bethany Williams.

She previously worked at Purple Entertainment, representing global talent, including Lewis Hamilton, Alicia Keys and Adwoa Aboah. She was also an account director for Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft and Lenovo, at 3 Monkeys Communications.

“Tanya is amongst the most intentional and talented people I have ever worked with, and it's pure joy to have her joining Huxley,” said Anna Meacham.

“Anna has created a highly impressive company with some of the world’s most exciting talent,” said Tanya Keogh. “Huxley’s vision is uncompromising with impeccable taste on what hits culturally. I am absolutely delighted to join this powerful team and share my cross-industry experience and strategic approach.”

Huxley has operations in London, Los Angeles and Paris.