Huxley makes key appointments to support agency's growth

Huxley has made key appointments to support the company’s ongoing growth.

Jordan Shepley has joined the talent and brand agency as associate director of publicity and Chisomo Phiri has been recruited as communications manager.

Shepley will work alongside Anna Meacham, founder & director, and Nic Bestley, associate director of publicity, to oversee publicity for Huxley’s talent and brands. Shepley’s roster includes J Balvin, Kelly Lee Owens, Munya Chawawa, Calvin Harris and A24 Music.

Shepley joins from Dawbell where he was associate director of PR. Over eight years at Dawbell he worked with artists such as Harry Styles and BTS as well as on ABBA Voyage.

In a newly created role to expand Huxley’s offering, Phiri will lead on corporate communications for Three Six Zero, Dirty Hit and SailGP. She will also lead on building Huxley’s visibility in the industry.

Phiri joins from Freud's Communications, where she worked across corporate, health, film and entertainment communications, working with clients such as Sony Music, Mars Global, NHS England and Idris Elba.

"I'm excited to be making my next step with Huxley. I've admired Anna's work for a long time and what she's built,” said Jordan Shepley. “The company has a distinctive vision and reputation for delivering cultural and socially conscious campaigns, with a roster of multi-hyphenated artists."

“I’m looking forward to contributing to Huxley’s growth as it continues to service some of the compelling talent and brands in the world,” said Chisomo Phiri.

The company is based out of London, New York and Paris,

In addition, Huxley has also promoted Emily Connick to junior publicist and has hired Tom O’Sullivan as a team assistant who joins from Sold Out Advertising.

“Having started at Huxley as an intern, I’m thrilled to be taking my next step as a junior publicist and continuing to work on an incredible roster of clients including Charli XCX, The 1975, AG Cook, Jack Antonoff, A24 Music and more,” said Emily Connick.