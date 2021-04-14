Hyundai Mercury Prize reveals key 2021 dates

The Hyundai Mercury Prize has today (April 14) announced its dates for 2021.

An official press release has confirmed that the shortlist of the 12 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year will be announced on Thursday, July 22.

Subject to government guidelines, the 2021 awards show will be held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music will be providing television and radio coverage of the event.

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize will open for entries on Wednesday, April 14 2021 and will close at 6pm on Wednesday, May 12 2021.

Albums by British or Irish artists released between Saturday, July 18, 2020 and Friday, July 16, 2021 (inclusive) are eligible for entry, although submissions must be received by May 12, 2021.

Record labels wishing to submit albums can email entries@mercuryprize.co.uk to receive more information.