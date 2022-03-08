IMPALA highlights change-making initiatives for International Women's Day

In honour of International Women's Day, independent music body IMPALA has compiled a list of initiatives and good practices that contribute to a fairer music industry.

Helen Smith, IMPALA's executive chair, said: “IMPALA has a dedicated diversity and inclusion programme running all year long and today we highlight initiatives you can check to get inspired and take action on International Women’s Day. We encourage our members to share best practices across Europe and work on a fairer industry collectively."

The list includes women-oriented networks such as This Is Upfront, ConnectHer, Music Women* Germany, and Shesaid.so, as well as organisations including Womxn In CTRL, The F-List, Bandshe, and Future Female Sounds and more. Mentoring projects including MEWEM Europe are also represented, as are two podcasts, Why Not Her and Pep Talk.

IMPALA is also listing links to a number of reports discussing representation in the industry, including Seat At The Table, published by Womxn In CTRL founder and Music Week Women In Music Award winner Nadia Khan.

IMPALA has also launched an open invite to share local initiatives. For more details click here, and to view the full list, click here.