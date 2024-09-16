Your site will load in 16 seconds
Industry pays tribute to beloved music publicist Michelle Kerr

September 16th 2024 at 7:43PM
Tributes are being paid to beloved music publicist, and co-founder of Cosa Nostra PR, Michelle Kerr, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, having been diagnosed with cancer five years previously. 

A titan of the UK alternative scene, for many years Kerr worked at Roadrunner Records where she was instrumental in bringing bands such as Slipknot, Korn, Type O Negative, Trivium and many more to mainstream attention. 

After 17 years at Roadrunner, and following the closure of its press office in 2012, Kerr – alongside fellow Roadrunner alumni Kirsten Sprinks – founded Cosa Nostra PR, an alternative and heavy music-focused agency. 

Included among its UK clients are heavyweights such as Slipknot/Stone Sour/Corey Taylor, Alter Bridge, Gojira, Amon Amarth, Spiritbox, Machine Head, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage, Shinedown, Slayer and many more. In September 2017, the company expanded its operations to the US. It also oversees press for Bloodstock Open Air Festival. Cosa Nostra will continue to operate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with Kerr’s memorial – you can contribute here.

A host of people from across the global music industry have taken to the internet to pay respects to Kerr, you can read a round-up of some of the tributes here.

 

 

 

 
 
 
More tributes will be added. Music Week would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all of Kerr’s family, friends and colleagues.

