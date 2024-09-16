Industry pays tribute to beloved music publicist Michelle Kerr

Tributes are being paid to beloved music publicist, and co-founder of Cosa Nostra PR, Michelle Kerr, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, having been diagnosed with cancer five years previously.

A titan of the UK alternative scene, for many years Kerr worked at Roadrunner Records where she was instrumental in bringing bands such as Slipknot, Korn, Type O Negative, Trivium and many more to mainstream attention.

After 17 years at Roadrunner, and following the closure of its press office in 2012, Kerr – alongside fellow Roadrunner alumni Kirsten Sprinks – founded Cosa Nostra PR, an alternative and heavy music-focused agency.

Included among its UK clients are heavyweights such as Slipknot/Stone Sour/Corey Taylor, Alter Bridge, Gojira, Amon Amarth, Spiritbox, Machine Head, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage, Shinedown, Slayer and many more. In September 2017, the company expanded its operations to the US. It also oversees press for Bloodstock Open Air Festival. Cosa Nostra will continue to operate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with Kerr’s memorial – you can contribute here.

A host of people from across the global music industry have taken to the internet to pay respects to Kerr, you can read a round-up of some of the tributes here.

It is with great sadness that we’ve learned of the passing of our dear friend Michelle Kerr. She was instrumental in breaking the band in the UK in the very beginning. She was a powerhouse, a kind soul and we will miss her deeply. pic.twitter.com/o8BNQLQHSa — Stone Sour (@stonesour) September 15, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by robbflynn (@robbflynn)

Michelle lived and breathed it. She was a joy to work with. We had some mad/excellent Slipknot and Corey experiences. She was a one-off: https://t.co/3nIT2KDQd3 https://t.co/bReFiNmUGE — Andrew Trendell (@AndrewTrendell) September 15, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Alexander (@mojophilalexander)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Da Rat (@adamdarat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Public City (@publiccitypruk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloodstock Festival (@bloodstockopenair)

Rest in peace to a dear friend. One who was a champion of keeping the music industry strong; one who always brought happiness and light just when you needed it.



To all the friends and family of Michelle, I am so sorry for your loss.



Michelle will be missed.



Any of those… pic.twitter.com/hDLu0cadvv — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) September 16, 2024

The world needs more Michelles. If anyone has a spare tenner, there’s a GoFundMe for raising the costs to lay her in Highgate Cemetery among some of the greats she wholeheartedly deserves to be beside, the link is below.



Michelle Kerr forever??????‍????https://t.co/cWQSNkiTfa — W R A T H C H I L D????? (@wrathchild_jaz) September 16, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Harries (@paulharries)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em Van Duyts (@emizzlevandizzle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5B Artists + Media (@5bartistsmedia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Stone Cherry (@blackstonecherryofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday 13 (@mrmotherfucker13)

More tributes will be added. Music Week would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all of Kerr’s family, friends and colleagues.