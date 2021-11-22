Insanity Group promotes Issy Lloyd to talent director

Insanity Group has promoted Issy Lloyd to the position of talent director.

Lloyd joined Insanity Group as an assistant in 2011. Over the past 10 years, she has been promoted various times and was most recently a senior talent manager representing clients including Maya Jama, Roman Kemp, Vick Hope, Bradley Simmonds, Martin Kemp and Alice Liveing.

Under her guidance, Lloyd’s’s clients have hosted prime time TV shows across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every major digital network. They have featured in global brand campaigns for Adidas, Maybeline, Under Armour and JD Sports.

Since its inception in 2007, Insanity Talent Management has grown the careers of clients in television, radio, music and digital.

As part of Lloyd’s new role, she will report into the senior management team at Insanity Group, identifying exciting new talent opportunities and nurturing creative ideas for the existing roster.

Andy Varley, founder & CEO, Insanity Group, said: “Issy is a one of a kind. She is a tenacious, fearless, collaborative, creative-thinker, and spends every waking hour ensuring that her clients are promoted and protected in equal measures. It therefore comes as no surprise that her clients are some of the biggest and most successful in the UK entertainment industry. I am delighted to be announcing this promotion today, almost 10 years to the day that she first started at Insanity as a hungry and ambitious university graduate!”

Issy Lloyd said: “Over the past 10 years, since joining Insanity, I feel extremely privileged to have worked alongside some incredible talent, sharing in their journeys, and celebrating their great successes. Insanity inspires and champions new and fresh talent, both on and off screen, and provides opportunity for growth, learning and achieving goals - not just for our talent but for the Insanity team too. Insanity has been such a fantastic place to learn about the industry and grow my passion, and I owe so much of that to my colleagues here. I'm so excited to be a part of Insanity's continued growth and success, and look forward to the future.”

