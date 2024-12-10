Inside Out launches events & special projects publicity offering

The Inside Out communications agency has unveiled a new offering providing publicity for events & special projects.

Rebecca Mason has been promoted to head of publicity for events & special projects, taking the lead on the agency’s existing festival roster including Green Man Festival, Iceland Airwaves, We Love Green and Beyond The Music.

Mason will work alongside founder and director Adrian Read to grow the agency’s event publicity business and also lead on Special Projects publicity for the agency, having previously worked on campaigns for NME x Bose, Fender and more.

She joined Inside Out from Sonic PR in 2022, and was promoted to senior publicist in 2023. Her artist publicity work has included campaigns for the likes of Albert Hammond Jr, Benny Blanco, Bloc Party, Chvrches, Dylan, HMLTD, Pale Waves and more.

“I’m very excited to step into the role of head of publicity for events and special projects at Inside Out,” said Rebecca Mason. “Working alongside Adrian and our publicity team, 2024 alone has seen our careful, creative and strategic approach bring fresh energy, stories and audiences to events like Green Man and Iceland Airwaves, and special projects with NME x Bose and Sherelle x AIAIAI.

“Our work across artist publicity, Studio Inside Out and events and special projects go hand-in-hand. Each campaign has its own unique story to tell, and I’m really looking forward to amplifying those stories within these new spaces.”

Rebecca Mason and Ellie Desborough

The new offering will complement the agency’s core artist publicity business and also plug into Studio Inside Out, adding publicity and communications capabilities to its brand strategy and partnership clients. Studio Inside Out can source brands and commercial partners for publicity clients across events and special projects, as well as artists.

Studio Inside Out has grown its commercial representation roster, signing a host of new artists including Soo Joo, Jyoty, Allie X, The Japanese House and Saya Gray. It has also partnered with Because Music and London Records and live agency Earth, representing their talent rosters for brand partnerships.

Projects Studio Inside Out have completed in 2024 include Ecco2k x Dsquared for the Venice Biennale; Lsdxoxo for Jaded London; Soo Joo for the launch of Canada Goose's Snow Goose; Alice Glass and SSense & TikTok for the global premiere of The Crow; as well as working across the launch of Beabadoobee’s UK no.1 album with Dazed Magazine, and Tiffany Calver's 30th birthday, hosted in partnership with Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

2024 has seen Inside Out expand into full radio promotion services, with Ellie Desborough joining the agency from They Do as multimedia publicist, enabling fully integrated cross-media campaigns covering radio, podcast, print, broadcast & online editorial.

MAIN PHOTO: Julie Van Den Bergh