Inside the award-winning PR campaign for Little Simz

The dual winners of the PR Campaign Of The Year at the Music Week Awards have spoken about the power of a successful media strategy for artists.

Wired PR and Good Machine shared the award for their joint effort on the PR for Little Simz, who achieved a commercial breakthrough with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (Age 101/AWAL). The critically acclaimed album, which peaked at No.4, has sales to date of 38,546, according to the Official Charts Company.

Rachel Campbell, of Wired PR, and Chris Cuff, of Good Machine, couldn’t decide on the night who would take the trophy home. Here, the duo share key insights on the campaign…

How does it feel to win this award in recognition of Little Simz’s commercial breakthrough?

Rachel Campbell: “It was incredible. First and foremost, she delivered one of the most iconic, classic albums we've ever experienced and listened to. So that in itself made it such an honour to be able to work with [Little Simz] for sure.”

Lots of music magazines have disappeared or gone online only. How important is PR for artists?

Chris Cuff: “I think for someone like Simz, who wanted to elevate on every level, we wanted coverage, we wanted the biggest online looks. It's super important for the discovery element. You've got the fanbase that are core who follow on socials, but there's still that moment where you want to be physically tangible in a magazine or online, which helps complement and drive that story and narrative. So I think it's super important. Artists still really value the critical consensus of press, and they like being able to work with editors and writers. It all just helped propel her into this amazing next stage of a career. So, yeah, I think it's integral.”

Where can Little Simz go from here?

RC: “She's been on a journey. I think this might be her 13th project release, she's been going at it. She's always been the underdog, so for her to finally be recognised for the incredible artist that she really is, I think this is the beginning of a lifelong career. And I think it was always going to be.”

Is it hard work being an independent PR firm in 2022?

RC: “We were just saying that actually we kind of love it. We have the opportunity, and we're very blessed, to be able to pick and choose who we work with.”

CC: “It's competitive. [But] being able to create a roster and work with artists that we really believe in, like Simz who is obviously a trailblazer, it feels very special to collaborate as independent agencies, come together and work together.”

RC: “It has been seamless, to be honest. We’ve worked alongside one another, bounced ideas off each other, and it's been great. We’re very honoured to be on this journey.”

