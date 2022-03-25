International Music Summit returns to Ibiza for 13th edition

International Music Summit (IMS) Ibiza, the platform for industry, culture and education in electronic music, is returning for its 13th edition in April.

The summit will reunite the music industry following the Covid-19 pandemic, and takes place from April 27-29 at Destino Pacha Ibiza Resort.

The summit has announced the details of the agenda, a programme co-hosted by Pete Tong and Jaguar of Radio 1. The programme aims to highlight best practice in core values to an industry emerging and rebuilding following the pandemic.

Adopting a no-panel policy, the summit has curated a series of keynotes, presentations, conversations, workshops and sessions with industry leaders.

Key highlights include In Conversation with YouTube and Google's global head of music Lyor Cohen; artist interviews with Brian Eno, Deadmau5, Duran Duran, Erol Alkan and Kerri Chandler among others; an opening keynote from Robb McDaniels (Beatport CEO); a keynote address from Silvia Montello (AFEM), and much more.

There will also be a day of programme dedicated to fast-emerging trends in the music industry, including NFTs, DAOs and Web3.

IMS co-founder and lead curator Ben Turner said: “We stopped and started work on this event so many times due to Covid, it is hard to believe it is happening. In a vulnerable world like the one we now find ourselves in, there is no better time to reconnect, align and assess our future. This is the most exciting time in music for decades, as the promise of Web3 brings electronic music culture back to the core community spirit that its foundations were built on. It raises all the right questions about ownership, monetisation and transparency. After all the time off from touring, IMS Ibiza Summit 2022 is designed to focus or find your purpose, as values have never been more necessary to guide us all forwards.”

Delegates will also be able to invited to parties and events on the island, including the IMS Dalt Vila seven-hour closing celebration.

For more information and full programme, click here.