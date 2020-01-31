ITV to celebrate 40 years of the BRITs with special show

ITV is to screen a two-hour special programme to celebrate 40 years of the BRIT Awards.

Featuring interviews with a Mel B, Robbie Williams, Mick Fleetwood, Dizzee Rascal, Dua Lipa and many more, The BRITs At 40 will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and is due to air on Tuesday, February 11.

Since its inception in 1977, the BRIT Awards has celebrated the work of a host of musicians including David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Spice Girls, Adele and more.

Looking back at the best moments, the show will also feature contributions from Little Mix, Sam Smith, Sharon Osbourne, Davina McCall, Paloma Faith, Sir Tom Jones and Rick Astley, among others.

The BRIT Awards takes place on February 18 at The O2 in London. Billie Eilish, Celeste, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy are set to perform.

