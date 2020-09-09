J Hus, Stefflon Don, D-Block Europe, Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal win big at GRM Daily Rated Awards 2020

J Hus, Stefflon Don, Stormzy, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe and Dizzee Rascal were among the big winners at the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2020.
The winners were announced via a virtual ceremony – hosted by Mo Gilligan and Julie Adenuga – which was exclusively streamed on YouTube & Ratedawards.com on Wednesday September 9. An official press release stated the ceremony sought to celebrate "some of the scene’s biggest names and their contribution to UK music between June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020."
J Hus claimed the Album Of The Year honour for Big Conspiracy, while Stefflon Don was awarded Female Artist Of The Year and D-Block Europe were presented with two gongs for Male Artist Of The Year and Mixtape Of The Year. Tion Wayne, Stormzy & Dutachavelli won the Track Of The Year honour for I Dunno.
Dizzee Rascal was presented with The Legacy Award to acknowledge "his contribution to sculpting the sound of grime and changing the face of British music forever."
Dizzee Rascal, Kano, George The Poet, M Huncho, Abra Cadabra, Dutchavelli, Ivorian Doll and Br3yna and were among the artists to perform live.
Speaking about the night, founder & CEO of GRM Daily, Posty said: “Congratulations to all the winners and all the nominees. It’s been an amazing show and we can’t wait to come back even bigger next year.”
You can see the full list of categories, nominees and winners below:
Album of the Year
J Hus – Big Conspiracy (WINNER)
Ard Adz – Miakeen
Cadet – The Rated Legend
Jme – Grime MC
Kano – Hoodies All Summer
Krept & Konan- Revenge Is Sweet
MoStack – Stacko
Skepta, Chip & Young Adz – Insommnia
Sneakbo – 9 Lives
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
Track of the Year
Tion Wayne - I Dunno (Ft. Stormzy & Dutachavelli) (WINNER)
Atich x AJ Tracey -
Aitch – Taste (Make It Shake)
Darkoo - Gangsta (Ft. One Acen)
D-Block Europe - Home P*ssy
Headie One – Both
J Hus - Must Be
Mist - So High (Ft. Fredo)
Stormzy - Own It (Ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
Young T & Bugsey - Don't Rush (Ft. Headie One)
Mixtape of the Year
D-Block Europe – PTSD (WINNER)
Aitch - AitcH2O
Blade Brown - Bags & Boxes 4
DigDat - Ei8ht Mile
Headie One - Music x Road
K-Trap - No Magic
M Huncho - Huncholini The First
Nafe Smallz - Goat World
OFB – Frontstreet
Yxng Bane - Quarantime
Female Artist of the Year
Stefflon Don (WINNER)
Alicai Harley
Br3nya
Darkoo
Ivorian Doll
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Ms Banks
Shaybo
TeeZandos
Male Artist of the Year
D-Block Europe (WINNER)
AJ Tracey
Aitch
Fredo
Headie One
J Hus
Krept & Konan
M Huncho
Stormzy
Young T & Bugsey
Video of the Year
Aitch x AJ Tracey - Rain (Ft. Tay Keith) (WINNER)
B Young - Gucci Demon
DigDat x Aitch - Ei8ht Mile
Jme - Live (Ft. Merky Ace)
Kano – Trouble
Knucks – Home
K-Trap - Big Mood
M Huncho - Huncho For Mayor
Nines – Pride
Stormzy - Sounds of the Skeng
Personality of the Year
Chunkz (WINNER)
Alhan
Chuckie Online
Mo Gilligan
Poet
Receipts Podcast (Ghana'a Finest, Tolly T & Milena Sanchez)
Stevo the Madman
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
3 Shots Of Tequila (Marvin Abbey, Mr Exposed and Tazer Black)
Breakthrough of the Year
Dutachavelli (WINNER)
Darkoo
DigDat
JAY1
M24
Mastermind
Meekz
M1llionz
Bandokay & Double Lz
Poundz
Radio DJ of the Year
Kenny Allstar (WINNER)
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Dotty
Henrie Kwushue
Robert Bruce
Semtex
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie
Producer of the Year
JAE5 (WINNER)
Fred Again
Ghosty
Hargo
Ill Blu
M1OnTheBeat
Nastylgia
QuincyTellEm
Rymez
TSB
Official sponsors of the Rated Awards 2020 included YouTube Music & German Doner Kebab.
In an official statememt, YouTube Music said; "Before, during and after these unprecedented times, YouTube Music is committed to supporting our incredible artists and all they achieve both on and off the platform. GRM Daily continues to be an incredibly influential and powerful example of what's possible, and we are so pleased to be a part of this year's Rated Awards.”
German Doner Kebab added: “German Doner Kebab has a great bond with the fanbase in the GRM Daily community who’ve shown a lot of love for our next level kebabs and we hope everyone has enjoyed watching the amazing talent in this year’s show.”
Photo: Theo Williams