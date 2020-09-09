J Hus, Stefflon Don, D-Block Europe, Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal win big at GRM Daily Rated Awards 2020

J Hus, Stefflon Don, Stormzy, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe and Dizzee Rascal were among the big winners at the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2020.

The winners were announced via a virtual ceremony – hosted by Mo Gilligan and Julie Adenuga – which was exclusively streamed on YouTube & Ratedawards.com on Wednesday September 9. An official press release stated the ceremony sought to celebrate "some of the scene’s biggest names and their contribution to UK music between June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020."

J Hus claimed the Album Of The Year honour for Big Conspiracy, while Stefflon Don was awarded Female Artist Of The Year and D-Block Europe were presented with two gongs for Male Artist Of The Year and Mixtape Of The Year. Tion Wayne, Stormzy & Dutachavelli won the Track Of The Year honour for I Dunno.

Dizzee Rascal was presented with The Legacy Award to acknowledge "his contribution to sculpting the sound of grime and changing the face of British music forever."

Dizzee Rascal, Kano, George The Poet, M Huncho, Abra Cadabra, Dutchavelli, Ivorian Doll and Br3yna and were among the artists to perform live.

Speaking about the night, founder & CEO of GRM Daily, Posty said: “Congratulations to all the winners and all the nominees. It’s been an amazing show and we can’t wait to come back even bigger next year.”

You can see the full list of categories, nominees and winners below:

Album of the Year

J Hus – Big Conspiracy (WINNER)

Ard Adz – Miakeen

Cadet – The Rated Legend

Jme – Grime MC

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Krept & Konan- Revenge Is Sweet

MoStack – Stacko

Skepta, Chip & Young Adz – Insommnia

Sneakbo – 9 Lives

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Track of the Year

Tion Wayne - I Dunno (Ft. Stormzy & Dutachavelli) (WINNER)

Atich x AJ Tracey -

Aitch – Taste (Make It Shake)

Darkoo - Gangsta (Ft. One Acen)

D-Block Europe - Home P*ssy

Headie One – Both

J Hus - Must Be

Mist - So High (Ft. Fredo)

Stormzy - Own It (Ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

Young T & Bugsey - Don't Rush (Ft. Headie One)

Mixtape of the Year

D-Block Europe – PTSD (WINNER)

Aitch - AitcH2O

Blade Brown - Bags & Boxes 4

DigDat - Ei8ht Mile

Headie One - Music x Road

K-Trap - No Magic

M Huncho - Huncholini The First

Nafe Smallz - Goat World

OFB – Frontstreet

Yxng Bane - Quarantime

Female Artist of the Year

Stefflon Don (WINNER)

Alicai Harley

Br3nya

Darkoo

Ivorian Doll

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Ms Banks

Shaybo

TeeZandos

Male Artist of the Year

D-Block Europe (WINNER)

AJ Tracey

Aitch

Fredo

Headie One

J Hus

Krept & Konan

M Huncho

Stormzy

Young T & Bugsey

Video of the Year

Aitch x AJ Tracey - Rain (Ft. Tay Keith) (WINNER)

B Young - Gucci Demon

DigDat x Aitch - Ei8ht Mile

Jme - Live (Ft. Merky Ace)

Kano – Trouble

Knucks – Home

K-Trap - Big Mood

M Huncho - Huncho For Mayor

Nines – Pride

Stormzy - Sounds of the Skeng

Personality of the Year

Chunkz (WINNER)

Alhan

Chuckie Online

Mo Gilligan

Poet

Receipts Podcast (Ghana'a Finest, Tolly T & Milena Sanchez)

Stevo the Madman

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

3 Shots Of Tequila (Marvin Abbey, Mr Exposed and Tazer Black)

Breakthrough of the Year

Dutachavelli (WINNER)

Darkoo

DigDat

JAY1

M24

Mastermind

Meekz

M1llionz

Bandokay & Double Lz

Poundz



Radio DJ of the Year

Kenny Allstar (WINNER)

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Dotty

Henrie Kwushue

Robert Bruce

Semtex

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie



Producer of the Year

JAE5 (WINNER)

Fred Again

Ghosty

Hargo

Ill Blu

M1OnTheBeat

Nastylgia

QuincyTellEm

Rymez

TSB

Official sponsors of the Rated Awards 2020 included YouTube Music & German Doner Kebab.

In an official statememt, YouTube Music said; "Before, during and after these unprecedented times, YouTube Music is committed to supporting our incredible artists and all they achieve both on and off the platform. GRM Daily continues to be an incredibly influential and powerful example of what's possible, and we are so pleased to be a part of this year's Rated Awards.”

German Doner Kebab added: “German Doner Kebab has a great bond with the fanbase in the GRM Daily community who’ve shown a lot of love for our next level kebabs and we hope everyone has enjoyed watching the amazing talent in this year’s show.”

Photo: Theo Williams