Jada Pollock among speakers at Tribe Urban Entertainment's Empowered Women In Media panel

Head of Starboy Entertainment and Wizkid’s manager Jada Pollock, Atlantic Records’ Fay Hoyte and Sony Music's Christel Kayibi will be the panellists for Tribe Urban Entertainment's Empowered Women In Media panel taking place this month.

The panel forms part of the Black-owned, broadcasting and entertainment company Tribe Urban's Industry Link Up event series, which is centred around the theme of ‘Embrace Equity’ to celebrate this year’s Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Focused on promoting diversity, inclusivity and gender parity in the entertainment industry, the panel will be taking place on March 31 at the University Of Greenwich, and will be hosted by Kallure Consulting founder and managing director Shanice Hoo Mills, also known as Niecy Mills.

Jada Pollock started managing Wizkid in 2014, and has been instrumental in driving the Nigerian Afrobeats star's global success. She previously managed artists such as Pia Mia and Tinchy Stryder.

Joining Pollock on the panel is Fay Hoyte, Atlantic Records’ director of marketing. Hoyte began her career with Ministry Of Sound 2004, before going onto work at Virgin Records where she looked after artists such as Emeli Sandé, Naughty Boy and Katy Perry. Since joining Atlantic, Hoyte has driven campaigns for Lizzo, KSI, Tion Wayne, Mahalia and Burna Boy, among others.

Completing the panel is Sony Music’s director of repertoire strategy for Africa, Christel Kayibi. Kayibi previously served as a senior legal and business affairs manager for Columbia Records, as well as global legal counsel for Afrobeats star Mr Eazi and Grammy-nominated producing duo Legendury Beatz.

The Empowered Women In Media panel was curated by Tribe Urban’s operations and marketing director and Industry Link Up creator, Fred Lartey.

“We are thrilled to announce this event in partnership with the University of Greenwich,” said Lartey. “This panel is set to provide a platform for women in the entertainment and media industry to come together, share experiences and learn from each other. We believe that promoting diversity, inclusivity and gender parity in the entertainment and media industry is crucial, and we're excited to bring together some of the most inspiring women in the industry for this event. We hope that this event will not only provide valuable insights and knowledge, but also serve as a catalyst for positive change in the industry.”