James Jackson appointed managing director: radio, club and streaming at Listen Up UK

James Jackson has been appointed managing director of radio, club and streaming at music promotions company Listen Up UK, with immediate effect.

Jackson was previously promotions manager at Defected Records, joining Listen Up in its infancy in 2010.



In his new role, Jackson will oversee an 11-person team, across national, specialist radio, club and independent playlist promotion departments, working with an artist roster that includes Doja Cat, Becky Hill, MK, The Martinez Brothers, Sigala, Purple Disco Machine, Eric Prydz and Andy C, alongside developing talent such as Jodie Harsh, Model Man, Blxst, LP Giobbi, Bklava, Ben Hemsley, Burns and Emily Nash.

Jacko only knows one speed, and that's turbo, I am excited for the next chapter in his new role Luke Neville



Listen Up founder Luke Neville said: "I’m very happy to announce Jacko’s promotion to managing director across the radio, club and streaming businesses within the Listen Up group. After 12 years of helping build our business and the excellent reputation he has developed, this position is nothing but deserved.

"Having nurtured a brilliant team who continue to deliver exceptional results, Jacko continues to work on the day-to-day front line, identifying exciting new talent to add to our roster of exceptional artists. He only knows one speed, and that's turbo, I am very proud of all he has achieved so far and excited for the next chapter in his new role."