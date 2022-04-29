Janice Long to be honoured at ARIAS 2022 radio awards

Janice Long is to be honoured at the 2022 ARIAS next week.

The Audio & Radio Industry Awards will pay tribute to the trailblazing BBC broadcaster, who died on December 25 last year.

Radio 2's Zoe Ball will present Janice Long’s family with the inaugural Pioneer Award. As well as being the first woman to have a daily music show on Radio 1, Long who went on to present at XFM, Radio 2, 6 Music, BBC Local Radio, Radio Wales and Greatest Hits Radio.

The ARIAS takes place on Tuesday, May 3 at London's Adelphi Theatre and is hosted by Rylan. Celebrating the best in audio and radio, there are 25 awards to be won.

Award presenters include Zoe Ball, Tiffany Calver, Vanessa Feltz, Tony Blackburn, Dave Berry, Jess Phillips, Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell.